Leaked WHQL AMD Chipset Driver Update Supports Ryzen 8000 APUs

According to HKL @9550pro on X (Twitter), a new WHQL-certified AMD chipset driver update was leaked online, featuring support for AMD's upcoming Ryzen 8000 series APU lineup. The new driver update suggests that AMD is already done with chipset driver development supporting its new Ryzen 8000 APUs and is getting ready to release its new APU lineup at any time.

The fact that AMD's new driver already has WHQL support confirms is a big hint that Ryzen 8000 APU development is practically done. WHQL stands for Windows Hardware Quality Labs testing and means that AMD's new driver update has already been put through Microsoft's own testing procedures to make sure that the driver is fully compatible with Windows. As a result, AMD's new Ryzen 8000 driver is likely ready to be released and can be released at any time.

AMD Chipset Drivers Version 5.11.02.217 WHQLAMD PMF-8000 Series DriverAMD PMF-7736 Series Driverhttps://t.co/SNCaRxoGDv pic.twitter.com/vKPFGJ5lAgNovember 10, 2023 See more

Ryzen 8000 is the name of AMD's upcoming Zen 4 Ryzen APUs that will be targeted at the desktop market. These chips will feature significantly more powerful integrated graphics processors running on AMD's latest RDNA3 GPU architecture. Current rumors report that AMD will be releasing four new SKUs (at least for now) aimed at the mid-range and entry-level desktop markets, including the 8-core Ryzen 7 8700G, 6-core Ryzen 5 8600G, 6-core Ryzen 5 8500G, and 4-core Ryzen 3 8300G.

The last two models will come with a hybrid core layout, featuring a combination of Zen 4 cores and smaller Zen 4c cores. The 8500G will feature two Zen 4 cores, and 4 Zen 4c cores, while the 8300G will feature just a single Zen 4 core and three Zen 4c cores.

Graphics-wise, these new chips will come with AMD's latest generation Radeon 700M series integrated graphics units that are already available in its Ryzen 7000 mobile counterparts. The 8700G will sport the flagship Radeon 780M with 12 CUs, the 8600G will get the Radeon 760M with 8 CUs, and the last two chips will receive the Radeon 740M with 4 CUs.

Previous insider reports revealed that AMD has yet to finalize a release schedule for its Ryzen 8000 series chips, but it's reasonable to assume now that it will be launching these new chips in the next few months (or sooner). If we had to guess, AMD will probably announce its new APU lineup in January during CES, though there's always a dark horse chance it could unveil them in the next few weeks in time for the holiday season.