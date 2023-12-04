Ryzen 7 7800X3D gets a $100 price cut — beats pricier 7950X3D and 14900K in gaming, now just $349

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is one of the best CPUs, especially for high-end gaming. Despite having a $449 MSRP, the AMD 3D V-Cache chip has dipped below $350 several times during the year, and it's now available for $348.94 at Newegg, a little over $100 below the chip's MSRP.

Black Friday is over, but that doesn't mean all the deals are gone. If you're a gamer desperate for a processor upgrade, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a steal right now. The Zen 4 processor has eight cores and 16 threads clocked at a 4.2 GHz base clock and a maximum boost clock up to 5 GHz. While the specifications aren't jaw-dropping, the show's real star is the 96MB of L3 cache powered by AMD's second-generation 3D V-Cache technology.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the current king of gaming chips. It's ahead of the more expensive offerings, such as the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Core i9-14900K from AMD and Intel, respectively. The octa-core chip resides on AMD's latest AM5 platform, so existing Ryzen 7000 motherbaord owners only need to upgrade the motherboard's firmware. New AMD users will have to splash out for a new motherboard and corresponding DDR5 memory because one of AM5's caveats is the lack of DDR4 support. Nonetheless, AM5 motherboards and DDR5 memory kits have become more affordable, so you no longer have to pay the early adopter prices.

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D sells for $348.94 across multiple major U.S. retailers, including Newegg and Amazon. Don't forget to add the SSCZ435 promotional code if ordering from B&H, to get the price. For Amazon purchasers, apply the $9.98 coupon before checkout.

If you're fortunate to live close to a Micro Center, you're even in better luck. The Ryzen 7 7800X3D retails $339.99 at Micro Center; however, it's only available for in-store pickups.

AMD is currently running the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora bundle for select Radeon graphics cards and Ryzen processors. In addition to getting an incredible gaming processor, you'll receive a free copy of Ubisoft's looming open-world action-adventure title when it launches on December 7. The recommended processor for a quality 4K experience is the Ryzen 7 7800X3D; therefore, the chip will have no problems pushing buttery smooth frame rates on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora ($69.99 value) as long as you have an equally capable graphics card, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XT, which is coincidentally one of the best graphics cards.