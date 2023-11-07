AMD Launches Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Bundle for Radeon and Ryzen

AMD launched its new gaming bundle for its latest Radeon RX 7000-series graphics cards and Ryzen processors, as well as desktops and notebooks containing these parts — some of the best graphics cards and best CPUs for gaming. In collaboration with Ubisoft, AMD is giving away a free copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.



From November 7 through December 30, 2023, those who purchase an eligible Radeon RX 7000-series graphics card, a Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 9 7000-series CPU, a desktop containing one of these, or a laptop powered by an AMD processor and a Radeon RX graphics processor, will get a code for a free copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The offer is available worldwide, except in China, Belarus, Burma, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria, Sudan, Venezuela, Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk.



For AMD, the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora game is a way to demonstrate the advantages of its FSR 3 upscaling, frame generation, and latency reduction technologies. In fact, this is the first title ever to support FSR 3 right out-of-box. Here's the breakdown of which products are eligible for the promotion.

(Image credit: AMD)

Just like James Cameron's Avatar movies, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora offers incredible visuals, including ray traced reflections and shadows. The PC version is set to support more features and higher visual fidelity than console versions, so it makes sense to play the game on a high-end PC. It remains to be seen whether it will play better on AMD or Nvidia GPUs.

AMD bundles coupon codes for the standard PC edition of the game valued at around $70 with its hardware. Coupon codes must be redeemed no later than January 27, 2024. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available on December 7, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna. Will the game be any good? Early impressions from our sister site PC Gamer are unfortunately not particularly promising. This could be yet another entry in a growing string of disappointing AMD or Nvidia promoted games.