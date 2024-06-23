The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 CPU is now only $246 at Amazon

If you've been waiting to upgrade your processor, now is a good time to jump in and see what's available. Over at Amazon today, we came across the AMD Ryzen 7 7700 CPU at a great price. This powerful CPU usually goes for around $329. However, it's slowly come down since launching in 2023 and today is listed at just $246—one of its lowest prices to date. So far, no expiration date has been specified for the offer, so we're not sure how long it will be available at this price.

It's important to note that this offer is for the Ryzen 7 7700, not the Ryzen 7 7700X which is similar with slightly better performance but doesn't come with a stock cooler. The Ryzen 7 7700X appears on our CPU Benchmarks and Hierarchy list and can give you an idea of where the Ryzen 7 7700 stacks up against other processors on the market.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700: now $246 at Amazon (was $329)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 is currently available at Amazon for one of its best prices to date. It has 8 cores (adding up to 16 threads) and can reach a maximum speed of 5.3 GHz. This edition comes with a stock cooler but you should consider getting a dedicated cooler if you plan on any serious gaming.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 is a fairly powerful processor coming with 8 cores and a total of 16 threads. It might not be the most beefy CPU on the market but it's still got plenty to offer. It has a base speed of 3.8 GHz but with Max Boost enabled, it can reach as high as 5.3 GHz.

AMD's Ryzen 7 7700 is unlocked for overclocking and comes with a Wraith Prism stock cooler so you don't need to buy a cooler immediately to get off the ground. It's PCIe 5.0 compatible and supports up to 128GB of DDR5-5200 via two channels.