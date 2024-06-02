Watch AMD's Computex 2024 keynote live stream here at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT / 1:30 am UTC

AMD CEO Lisa Su is set to take the stage for a Computex 2024 keynote address here in Taipei at 9:30 a.m. local time on Monday, June 3rd. If you aren't here in Taiwan or you are and you haven't pre-registered, you can't get a seat in the audience. But you can turn watch Dr. Su's presentation as a YouTube Live stream, which we've embedded below.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. Monday Taiwan time, which is 9:30 pm Sunday (June 2nd) if you're in the U.S. Eastern time zone. It's 6:30 pm Sunday in the Pacific time zone, 2:30 a.m. BST and 1:30 a.m. UTC.

What can you expect from AMD's Computex keynote presentation? Computex's event description reads simply: "Dr. Lisa Su will explore how AMD, together with its partners, is pushing the limits in AI and high-performance computing from the data center, to the edge and end user devices."

So we can see that she's going to be talking about both data center and end user devices, which means PCs. Will she announce new chips for desktops and laptops? It seems quite possible.

In recent weeks, we've seen leaked benchmarks for the upcoming Zen 5 processor line and motherboard vendors have also added support for Zen 5 (aka Ryzen 9000 series) in their firmware updates. We've also seen leaked benchmarks from AMD's rumored Strix Point mobile CPUs.

Su has to focus on AI performance in her keynote, not just because AI is the tech industry's hottest buzzword, but also because Microsoft recently made a point of releasing its first-gen Copilot+, AI-enabled PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips only, leaving AMD and Intel behind. To meet the Copilot+ requirements, a computer must have an NPU that delivers at least 40 TOPs (trillion operations per second) and neither AMD nor Intel, at this moment, have a processor in the market that's capable of that.

Qualcomm can't have a monopoly on Copilot+ PCs for long so expect AMD and Intel to respond with some more details about their plans for AI on the desktop. This keynote would be a great place for Su to showcase AMD's solutions.