You can get your hands on a Ryzen 7 9800X3D today if you bundle it with other components

Trying to get your hands on the current best-in-slot gaming CPU has not been easy since the launch of AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. Selling out nearly instantly, AMD has struggled to provide supply to keep up with the demand for the new processor, and currently, the only way to get your hands on the 9800X3D is to pick it up in a combo deal from Newegg. This is fine if you don't already have an AM5 motherboard, but if you do, then this is an expensive way of alleviating the wait time for the CPU to come back in stock.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D comes with eight-cores and 16-threads and has a 120W TDP, the MSRP for this new CPU is $479, but finding it in stock is a challenge at the moment. Available at Newegg are five different combo deals that pair an AM5 X870/X870E motherboard with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. These include the following combinations:

The average saving on these combo deals is between $20 and $40, with one of the combinations also offering a free 1TB SSD with a purchase. It's not a massive saving, but it is one of the only ways of snagging a 9800X3D if you're unwilling to wait for stock to replenish.

AMD's latest gaming king - the Ryzen 7 9800X3D uses AMD's successful 3D V-cache technology, which provides the 9800X3D its pure gaming prowess. The large cache boosts performance, and along with some other design changes to the CPU such as moving the cache chiplet underneath the die to alleviate the thermal insulation of previous designs, the compute die is now closer to the thermal interface material (IHS). With this increased thermal headroom comes 500 MHz higher base clocks and 200 MHz higher boosts than the previous-gen Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D/Gigabyte X870 Gaming WiFi6: now $649 at Newegg (was $679)

A bundle featuring the "King of Gaming" Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor from AMD and a Gigabyte X870 Gaming WiFi6 motherboard. Use a $10 mail-in rebate to get the $649 price.



AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D/MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi: now $749 at Newegg (was $779)

This combo bundle features the 9800X3D processor and MSI's MAG X870 Tomahawk motherboard. Saving $20 over buying the items separately.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D/Gigabyte Aorus Elite X870 WiFi7: now $779 at Newegg (was $799)

This time the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is paired with the Gigabyte Aorus Elite X870 WiFi7 motherboard. You can save $20 off of the list price and this combo deal also qualifies you for a free 1TB SSD with a purchase.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D/Asus ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming WiFi: now $901 at Newegg (was $951)

Pick up a 9800X3D processor with the Asus ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming WiFi motherboard and save $40 off of the list price of buying these components individually.



AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D/Asus TUF Gaming X870-Plus WiFi: now $699 at Newegg (was $729)

Combining both the 9800X3D and Asus's TUF Gaming X870-Plus WiFi mobo will net you a saving of $30.

My advice would be to wait for more 9800X3D stock to come in, but if you must have the CPU now, then this is the only way to get one at retail prices.

