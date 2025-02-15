You can grab a AMD eight-core Zen 3 CPU for as low as $139

Today, the AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT CPU is available at Amazon for one of its lowest prices ever—at least according to data from Camel Camel Camel. It debuted last year with a recommended price of around $249, but right now, it's discounted to just $139. This might not be one of the newest processors on the market, but the deal was too notable to pass up.

If you want a better idea of how this processor compares to others on the market, check out our list of the best CPUs to see which ones are our favorites. We also have a CPU hierarchy list that compares benchmarking data if you want to examine each processor's specs.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT: now $139 at Amazon (was $249) The AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT has eight cores for 16 threads. It can reach speeds as high as 4.8 GHz and has PCIe 4.0 support. This is the lowest price we've seen for the processor since it was first released last year.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800XT features Zen 3 architecture with eight cores for 16 threads. Its base speed is 3.8 GHz, but with Max Boost enabled, it can reach as high as 4.8 GHz. According to AMD, this particular edition supports PCIe 4.0.

Regarding memory, you can install up to 128GB of DDR4-3200 via two memory channels. It has no integrated graphics, so you need an external GPU to get off the ground. This is a pretty good deal for a processor with these specs, even if it isn't the fastest or newest on the market. As of this writing, we're unsure how long the offer will be available.

