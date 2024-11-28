The Crucial X9 2TB Portable SSD has dropped to $109 at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, you can find the Crucial X9 2TB portable SSD available for its lowest price so far this year. It usually costs around $148, but today, it's been marked down to $109 as part of an early Black Friday promotion—this puts the price at around 5 cents per GB. Overall this is a pretty good deal for a portable SSD but it's not exactly the fastest on the market. This drive is well-suited for anyone looking for storage on the go with a budget in mind.

We haven't had the opportunity to review the Crucial X9, but we did review the Crucial X10 Pro and really enjoyed our experience. It made its way to our list of best External SSDs as our top recommendation for portable USB 20GBps SSDs. The Crucial X9 has different speeds, supporting only 10 GBps connections.

Crucial X9 2TB portable SSD: now $109 at Amazon (was $148)

This offer is for the 2TB edition of the Crucial X9 portable SSD. It has read speeds that cap out at 1050 MBps and supports USB 3.2 Gen 2 10GBps interfaces.

This discount applies to the 2TB Crucial X9 portable SSD, which also comes in 1TB and 4TB capacities. Under optimal conditions, the read speed can reach up to 1050MBs. It's compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 2 interfaces, which support speeds as high as 10GBps.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Crucial X9 2TB SSD Spec Crucial X9 2TB SSD Size 2TB Read Speed 1050 MBps Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 Drop Proof 7.5 Feet Warranty 3 Year

Because this is a portable drive, it's designed to withstand a bit of everyday use and can handle temperature variances, it's also vibration-proof and can handle drops of up to 7.5 feet on carpeted floors. The purchase comes with three months of Mylio Photos+, Acronic True Image, and Adobe Acrobat Pro, but you have to register the drive to get access to these, and this offer is only valid through December 31st, 2024.

We are working hard to find the best deals for you this Black Friday. If you're looking for other products, check out our Black Friday Computer Hardware Deals Live blog for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals Live blog, Monitor Deals Live, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.