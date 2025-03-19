AMD has reportedly sold nearly 200K RX 9070 GPUs worldwide

By published

200,000 ain't enough.

AMD recently announced that its first run of 200,000 RX 9070-series GPUs has nearly sold out. According to BenchLife.info [machine translated], AMD made this claim during its Advancing AI summit recently held in Beijing, China, where it also talked about the recent release of its Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D chips.

The RDNA4 GPUs were highly anticipated, especially as Nvidia’s RTX 50 series GPUs were severely understocked. And while Team Red has had months to stockpile graphics cards at retailers, the unprecedented demand for the RX 9070 XT meant that supply was quickly cleared out by frustrated gamers.

Because of this, some stores and scalpers are taking advantage of the situation, selling 9000-series GPUs way over the MSRP. Even legitimate retailers have reportedly been selling base models at a 22% markup, with some attributing this to tariffs. Despite this, the RX 9070 is on track to become one of the best-selling GPUs of its time, with the graphics card already ranking on top of Amazon’s best-seller lists.

AMD hasn’t released any data to back up its 200K GPU claim, so we can't verify how accurate its sales claim is. But if it’s true, it means that Nvidia’s supply situation is way worse than we believe. After all, we can see this with the better availability of RX 9070 GPUs versus Nvidia’s 50-series.

Team Green has already admitted to a GPU shortage with its RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs. However, even the mid-range RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 cards are nowhere to be found. Rumors have swirled that Nvidia supply should improve in the coming months, while an AMD AIB claims that GPU supply for AMD will stabilize by April. These reports likely pertain to chips being released to GPU manufacturers, so we'll likely have to wait for April to June before we see these new stocks arrive on store shelves.

While news like this may give us hope for an affordable latest-gen GPU that’s readily available, the way Nvidia has been treating gaming GPUs makes us inclined to not believe anything until we see stocks arrive. As for AMD, it now has the chance to claw back some market share from Nvidia if it can take advantage of the situation and deliver 9070-series stocks before Team Green ramps up deliveries and fills the market with 50-series GPUs.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

5 Comments
    And yet I can't find one in stock anywhere!
    Without any context, that number means nothing. Great reporting.
    Nvidia has sold us out to AI. They are just taking advantage of us now.
    spongiemaster said:
    Without any context, that number means nothing. Great reporting.
    According to an earlier article here that cited Jon Peddie Research, AMD moved 810,000 GPUs in the three months of Q3, and 1.43m in Q4.

    For two weeks and only $550+ models, 200k units seems pretty good… but we know there was a large launch stockpile, so it’s almost certainly an unsustainable rate. We will have to see what they can produce on an ongoing basis, and what the totals look like once the Navi 44 cards hit.
    spongiemaster said:
    Without any context, that number means nothing. Great reporting.
    I was looking for any numbers to compare, but the article was lacking.
