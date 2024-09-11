AMD silently launches RX 7800M GPU — mobile Navi 32 with 12GB of VRAM

AMD has officially debuted its sixth discrete GPU in its mobile RX 7000 lineup, the RX 7800M. The new GPU is AMD's second mobile RDNA 3 GPU to arrive with a chipset-style architecture and is the runner-up to the flagship RX 7900M.

The RX 7800M is armed with 60 RDNA 3 compute units, 96 ROPS, 3,840 stream processors, 48MB of Infinity Cache, and a game clock of 2,145MHz. Bus width was not mentioned, but we suspect it is using a 192-bit interface. Memory bandwidth is rated at up to 432GB/s, memory capacity is 12GB, and GDDR6 ICs operate at up to 18 Gbps. GPU power consumption is rated at up to 180W.

AMD's new chipset-style mobile GPU is essentially a stripped-down RX 7800 XT operating at lower clock speeds and power consumption combined with lower memory specs from the RX 7700 XT. The GPU's compute unit count also aligns perfectly with the new Sony PS5 Pro's Compute Units, meaning the 7800M most likely would have the same compute power as the PS5 Pro in a theoretical scenario where GPU clocks and power consumption were the same.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPUs CUs / Cores Game Clock / Boost Clock Memory / Bus / Bandwidth RX 7900M 72 / 4,608 1,825 MHz / 2,090 MHz 16GB / 256-bit bus / 576GB/s RX 7800M 60 / 3,840 2,145 MHz 12GB / 192-bit bus / 432GB/s RX 7800 XT 60 / 3,840 2,124 MHz / Boost Clock 2,430 MHz 16GB / 256-bit bus / 624GB/s RX 7700 XT 54 / 3,456 2,171 MHz / 2,544 MHz 12GB / 192-bit bus / 432GB/s RX 7600M XT 32 / 2,048 2,023 MHz / 2,469 MHz 8GB / 128-bit bus / 288GB/s RTX 4080 Laptop GPU 7,424 CUDA cores Boost Clock 1,350 - 2,280 MHz 8GB /128-bit bus RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 4,608 CUDA cores Boost Clock 1,230 - 2,175 MHz 12GB / 192-bit bus

We previously discovered that the RX 7800M performs very similarly to AMD’s desktop RX 7700 XT in some vendor-provided benchmarks. This is unsurprising since both GPUs share the same memory configuration, and the GPU’s superior core count configuration offsets the 7700 XT’s low power/clock speed. Compared to Nvidia, the RX 7800M performs faster than its RTX 4070 laptop GPU but is slower than its RTX 4080 mobile counterpart. Performance was also a touch behind Nvidia’s desktop RTX 4070.

It remains to be seen how popular AMD’s RX 7800M will be. Even though AMD’s mobile RDNA 3 GPUs are pretty competitive in specs, it is rare to see any discrete AMD GPU in the laptop market, with only a few brands, such as Asus, putting much effort into AMD mobile GPU adoption. For instance, AMD’s RX 7900M was an exclusive GPU for the Dell Alienware M18 at launch, and AMD’s RX 7700S can only be found in select Asus and Framework laptops.