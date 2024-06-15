Asus introduces compact Nvidia GPUs for SFF PCs — Prime lineup includes RTX 4060 Ti, RTX 4070, and RTX 4070 Super

Asus has just launched its Prime GPU lineup, which fits under Nvidia’s SFF-ready specification for the RTX 40-series. You can now get one of the best graphics cards 2024 into your build. These new GPUs all fit within 269 x 120 x 50 mm, considerably smaller than Nvidia’s 304 x 151 x 50 mm requirement. Furthermore, all these 2.5-slot GPUs feature the cooling solutions found in the Asus Dual fan GPU line, but with an extra fan. Airflow and cooling are crucial in small form factor cases, especially as there’s less room to mount extra cooling fans on the case.

These dimensions make the new Prime GPUs among the smallest cards in Asus’ lineup, save for its Dual GPUs, which are slightly more compact. So, if you love SFF cases, you don’t have to sacrifice performance for small aesthetics.

The Asus Prime GPUs include the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition, GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4070 OC Edition, GeForce RTX 4070 Super, and GeForce RTX 4070 Super OC Edition. Interestingly, the company did not launch a more powerful GeForce RTX 4080 or GeForce RTX 4080 Super version of its Prime lineup, but there’s still a chance it will do so later.

Image 1 of 3 Prime GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X (Image credit: Asus) Prime GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X (Image credit: Asus) Prime GeForce RTX 4070 12GB GDDR6X (Image credit: Asus)

The Prime GeForce RTX 4060 Ti has a 2,565 MHz boost clock, whereas the OC version has a 2,610 MHz boost clock. Meanwhile, the Prime GeForce RTX 4070 and Prime GeForce RTX 4070 Super have identical boost clock speeds. The standard and OC variants are binned for 2,505 MHz and 2,550 MHz, respectively.

Regardless of the mode, they sport the same classic black-and-white design, and none feature RGB lights. They feature a triple-fan cooler with axial-tech cooling fans and a semi-passive cooling mechanism. This makes sense as the best mini-ITX cases prioritize cooling over aesthetics, meaning flashy designs and lights would just be lost inside these tiny little PC bricks.

While the Asus Prime GPUs have been launched internationally, they’re not yet available on Asus’ U.S. website. We don’t know when they will arrive on our shores, but we hope the company will bring them over soon.