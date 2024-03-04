Get a new GPU as AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT prices drop on multiple manufacturers' cards

It's always great news when you see announcements that the price of the latest graphics cards is going down rather than up. And even though I feel the price of low to mid-range graphics cards is still far too high compared to before, this is the new norm as inflation has caused prices of literally everything to skyrocket.

Previously hovering around the $450 mark, several of AMD's board partners have reduced the price of their RX 7700 XT models to start at $30 less. You can find the Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC for $419 at Amazon, the Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7700 XT for $419 at Newegg, and ASRock's Radeon RX 7700 XT Challenger OC for $419 also at Amazon.

So, if you're keeping an eye out for a good mid-range GPU for some 1440p gaming, then the RX 7700 XT is definitely worth considering. Not only does this card come with an ample 12GBs of VRAM - more than enough for the latest games - but it can also use AMD's AFMF (AMD Fluid Motion Frames) frame generation technology to increase frame rates and smooth out gameplay.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC: now $419 at Amazon (was $449)



Cores/Stream Processors: 3456

VRAM: 12GB

Core Clock: 2276 MHz

Boost Clock: 2599 MHz



Triple-fan cooling helps to keep this RX 7700 XT cool under load. This mid-range GPU is now more accessible thanks to recent price drops across the RX 7700 XT range of GPUs from some manufacturers.

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7700 XT: now $419 at Newegg



Cores/Stream Processors: 3456

VRAM: 12GB

Core Clock: 2171 MHz

Boost Clock: 2544 MHz



A good choice for a mid-range gaming rig, the RX 7700 XT will be able to run your games in both 1080p and 1440p with ease. 12GBs of VRAM should be enough for all the latest games, and offer some limited future-proofing for the next few years.

ASRock Radeon RX 7700 XT Challenger OC: now $419 at Amazon (was $449)



Cores/Stream Processors: 3456

VRAM: 12GB

Core Clock: 2226 MHz

Boost Clock: 2584 MHz



Pump the frames in the latest games with the Radeon RX 7700 XT from ASRock. With its RDNA 2 architecture, the RX 7700 XT can option AMD's Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) tech to increase frame rates in games to achieve a smoother gameplay experience on screen.

If you take a look at our GPU hierarchy, you can see the RX 7700 XT sitting just below the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super and for considerably less money. The cheapest RTX 4070 (as of this writing) is the MSI Ventus RTX 4070 at $519 from Newegg after a $30 discount and a rebate.

You can check out our review of the RX 7700 XT for more information about this card's performance and benchmark testing results. Although we thought this card was too expensive at the time for its position against the competition (including the previous RX 6000 generation from AMD), this price reduction makes it slightly more competitive.