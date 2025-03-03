MSI quietly raises prices of its supposed RTX 5070 Ti MSRP models
Just in time for the RDNA 4 launch.
It turns out that MSI has quietly increased the retail price of its RTX 50-series (Blackwell) GPUs, including models that were supposed to launch at MSRP (via Hardware & Co). This impacts all three Blackwell GPUs released thus far: the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti, though you'd be lucky to find any of the three in ready supply. Making matters worse, MSI's lowest-priced RTX 5070 Ti is listed with a price tag of $820, with no model available at MSRP.
By definition, MSRP is a manufacturer's suggested retail price, so Nvidia really has no way to enforce a consistent $749 price tag across all SKUs. AIBs, however, typically launch several MSRP and non-MSRP models, with the latter featuring premium features, enhanced cooling, and exotic designs. The problem is that the GPUs reviewed as MSRP models are no longer available at that price. The absence of a Founders Edition model from Nvidia further exacerbates this issue.
The MSI RTX 5070 Ti Ventus 3X launched two weeks prior at $749, compliant with Nvidia's set MSRP. With MSI's updated prices in effect, this SKU has climbed up to $899, 20% over MSRP, and that's the lowest price you'll see at resellers. It's fair to say that the MSRP is no more than a suggestion. The cheapest model will set you back $820.
Imagine going through all that hassle only to find your GPU has missing ROP units, cutting performance by up to 11% in some scenarios. You fire up an older title only to find that Blackwell no longer supports 32-bit PhysX. At the same time, you're constantly worried about whether your power connector is seated correctly since Nvidia cut back on failsafe measures for this generation.
AMD seems to be the answer with its $599 RX 9070 XT, which is within 2% of the elusive RTX 5070 Ti. Rumor has it that the RTX 5090 supply is expected to improve this month as Nvidia is reportedly shifting wafer supply from data centers to consumer-grade GPUs.
The budget $549 (fingers crossed) RTX 5070 is arriving the day after tomorrow, and we're eager to see how well supply holds up. Nvidia pushed this launch from February to March, likely to tackle the aforementioned production defects and improve inventory, but we'll believe it when we see it.
Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.
The RTX 5090 chips sell for ~$2,000 and have about 744mm^2 of silicone. $2.69 per mm^2
nVidia has little incentive to make very many consumer grade chips to sell to AIB partners. This means that AIB partners are not going to be able to sell very many products. But they still have to do the research and development as well as tool up those designs, and that all costs money, that has to be recovered as they sell the end product.
If they can sell 100,000 units, that cost can be divided by 100,000. Then it can become a trivial part of the cost and they can sell cards at MSRP.
If on the other hand, they can only end up selling 5,000 cards, then the cost of the Research and Development and the Tooling is 20 times as high per end product sold. That cannot fit inside of the MSRP envelope any more.
Consumers are getting hit, producers are getting hit. The only entity prospering off this currently is nVidia, and that is exactly what their job is. Make money. Your feelz are not much of a concern to them. $130 billion in sales while consumer products make up ~$15 billion means you are not important. And, it is not like they could not sell that silicone for $18.75 per mm^2 to someone not you.
It sucks, I think AI is a scam with smaller return on investment than it costs to create and use, but currently it is the market, and we consumers are not.
Plenty of great GPU's can be had at sub-$700 prices.
Unlike Can/Mex, China is not in supplicant mode.
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/03/03/us/politics/trump-tariffs-china.html=====
Trump Turns Up Trade Pressure on China After Beijing Fails to Come Running
China is still cautiously trying to figure out what Trump wants. The president has threatened big tariffs in response to the inaction.
When President Trump threatened tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China in January, saying those countries needed to do more to stop the flow of drugs and migrants into the United States, Canadian and Mexican officials raced to Washington, bearing charts and videos detailing their efforts to toughen their borders.
...
China never made these kinds of overtures and, in Mr. Trump’s view, did not take any big moves to stop the flow of fentanyl into the United States. So on Feb. 4, Mr. Trump moved forward with imposing a 10 percent tariff on all Chinese imports. Last week, the president said that on March 4 he would add another 10 percent on top of all existing Chinese tariffs.
...
The Chinese do not want to initiate a conversation because they do not want to be seen as pleading, and are wary of offering concessions before they understand the parameters of the debate, people familiar with the discussions said. Instead, Chinese officials, academics and others close to the government have been holding discreet conversations to try to determine Mr. Trump’s motives, while floating various aspects of a potential trade deal between the countries to assess the Americans’ reaction.=====
https://www.wsj.com/economy/trade/trump-tariffs-canada-mexico-china-trade-4e610130?mod=hp_lead_pos2=====
Trump’s Latest Tariff Brinkmanship Goes Down to the Wire
Canada, Mexico and business leaders aren’t sure what the president wants. ‘Everything is possible.’
U.S. carmakers gathered for a trade call with Trump administration officials on Thursday as they had a month earlier, when Trump’s tariff threats over fentanyl threatened to blow up their North American supply chains. This time they had a different host—and a less satisfactory takeaway.
Instead of White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick addressed them. While Wiles had reassured carmakers the administration would consider carve-outs for cars that comply with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement—the 2020 update to North American Free Trade Agreement—Lutnick made no such overture, people with knowledge of the call said. Participants left unsure what Trump would do.
...
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Bloomberg TV on Friday that Mexico made a “very interesting proposal” to match the U.S. on tariffs for imports from China. Lutnick indicated that Mexico and Canada could face lower tariffs than the 25% Trump proposed.
...
The higher tariffs for China appear more settled. Engagement between the U.S. and Chinese governments has been scant. (emphasis mine)
Raising duties on goods from China by an additional 10% would generate about $86 billion in tariff revenue—more than the yearly tariff revenue collected by all of Trump’s first-term tariffs, and outpacing the $77 billion the U.S. collected in tariff revenue from all sources in 2024, analytics company Trade Partnership Worldwide estimated.=====