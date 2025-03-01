RTX 5070 appears on Best Buy at MSRP — Asus Prime listed for $549.99 days before official launch
Are we finally getting a GPU in stock and at MSRP on launch date?
Nvidia has allegedly delayed the launch of its mainstream RTX 5070 GPU to March 5 to counter the arrival of AMD’s RX 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs, which are scheduled to become available the day after Team Green has put the 5070 on store shelves. But despite its launch date still a few days away, Best Buy has already put up a listing for the cheapest (so far) Nvidia 50-series GPU. The Asus RTX 5070 Prime 12GB (h/t momomo_us) is live on Best Buy, although it’s still marked as coming soon.
This listing is good news for users planning to upgrade to the latest 50-series GPU but who don't have the budget for more expensive options like the RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5080. Both GPUs had very limited stock upon launch, with those available often selling for way above the MSRP. However, while seeing a listing for the 5070 at MSRP gives us hope that budget builders will finally be able to get a graphics card without paying hundreds of dollars more than what Nvidia said on stage, history tells us that these MSRP prices probably won't last long.
We also wish that the RTX 5070 is readily available, meaning we can get one without needing to sign up for a lottery or lineup for days outside Micro Center — but we will figure that out soon enough on March 5. Given the recent trends, we also expect shortages to cripple this launch, just as we saw with the last few releases.
The AMD Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT GPUs also launched yesterday. These GPUs are designed to directly compete with RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti, and while the launch price of RX 9070 is almost the same as the RTX 5070 at MSRP, the higher tier RX 9070 XT is substantially more affordable than the RTX 5070 Ti at just $599 (versus $749 for the Nvidia GPU). This $150 price difference could drive mainstream gamers to Team Red, provided that there’s ample availability come March 6.
AMD had several weeks to stock these GPUs, especially since the company suddenly dropped them from its CES 2025 announcement despite its board partners already showing them off. So, we believe that there should be at least some stock to satisfy the pent-up demand of gamers looking to get their hands on next-generation GPUs. Only time will tell if the supply lasts more than a few minutes, hours, or days, though.
But before you go off buying a GPU either from AMD or Nvidia when they drop on store shelves, we recommend checking out feedback from trusted reviewers first, to ensure that you’re getting your money’s worth.
Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
Can't wait to get my hands on a GPU that is probably missing internal parts!!!
In fact, the original PNY model my local store had as the only MSRP model was listed as "Out of Stock" before launch when every other card was listed as "Coming Soon", and when Asus got in trouble for doing a bait-and-switch on reviewers and had to lower the price on the non-OC Prime card to MSRP, the PNY card vanished from the system completely.
The ability to not rely on nVidia's memory compression technique that may or may not be implemented in games you want to play, as well as to give you a bit more of a cushion for frame storage, ability to use higher detail levels in games which are more VRAM limited than GPU limited, more ability to perform non-gaming tasks such as running LLMs locally, and, of course, value that the "competition" is offering for a "lower" price.
its 2025 and many games now are wanting 16GB Vram already let alone upcoming. 12gb vram is just a skip.
and to those who dont know why 16gb is important: your games use up 8-16 now-a-days and thats JUST game. if you have background tasks/videoes/etc thats also using vram. Once your game needs something not in the vram it is going to be a performance hit and you will notice it.