Seagate Ironwolf Pro 20 terabyte hard drive is 2-cent-per-GB on Cyber Monday — $329 HDD has a five-year warranty, three years of free data recovery service

We've seen some incredible deals on hard drives during the Black Friday sale—and it's no different than Cyber Monday. Newegg is selling a very large NAS HDD for an attractive price—the Seagate Ironwolf Pro 20TB. For this Cyber Monday deal, the hard drive enjoys a 34% discount, bringing its original price from $500 to $329.99. As this will be a one-day sale event, this is your last chance to get a massive storage drive for a great price.

While the Seagate Ironwolf Pro is marketed as a NAS drive, it is also designed to offer top-tier performance in desktop PCs, so you can confidently use it on your PC. Having 20TB of space in a hard drive is handy for primary storage and backup. NAS drives are made to be operated in a NAS environment, either for single or multiple-bay units. This hard drive uses CMR technology, adding reliability and consistency to performance. It is rated with a 550TB per year workload rating and 2.5 million hours MTBF- all backed with a complimentary three-year Rescue Data Services it provides in-house and a 5-year warranty to give that piece of mind you'd want when you need to stack your NAS with 20TB per bay.

Seagate Ironwolf Pro 20TB: now $329 at Newegg (was $500 Newegg is selling the Ironwolf Pro 20TB at its lowest price at the time of writing, likely to be the only time you'll get a good deal this year. This NAS HDD has a three-year backup recovery solution and a five-year warranty, giving you all the support you need.

We reviewed the earlier model of the Seagate Ironwolf Pro TB—ST20000NT000—and compared it with the Seagate Exos with SATA III interface. Both performed the same, though Ironwolf Pro is marketed toward NAS owners for small and medium-sized businesses—those involved in video and photo production, workstations, and rendering—while Exos is for data centers and large-scale operations.

Having a very large storage capacity per bay enables users to store unedited and edited content, including RAW files of many projects. Of course, buying one or more of these isn't cheap. Now that you can get one at the lowest price, it is unlikely you'll get a good deal with this capacity during this year—and you will have to wait until next year's deals.

Ironwolf Pro has an advantage over non-Pro variants, particularly with warranty and in-house data recovery support. Seagate advertises it has an over 95% success rate, which is an added benefit as standard Ironwolf has a two-year coverage. Since this is an investment for many enterprises, having such an option for your data is invaluable, and you are getting a complete package. Should the three-year data recovery plan expire, you'll always have the 5-year warranty on the hardware.

