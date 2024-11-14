Corsair's H100i RGB 240mm AIO liquid CPU cooler with iCUE link is only $74 ahead of Black Friday — new all-time low price

There are a couple of choices for cooling your CPU in your PC build: air cooling, a custom water loop, or an AIO (All in One) liquid loop and radiator. Today's deal features an AIO cooling solution from Corsair, that also comes with Corsair's iCUE link hardware for connecting to multiple RGB fans for illuminating your PC with whatever color scheme you can think of.

The Corsair H100i RGB 240mm AIO liquid CPU cooler with iCUE link is available at Amazon for its lowest-ever price of $74. The H100i is compatible with Intel LGA 1700 and AMD AM5 platforms, and the 240mm radiator is ample for cooling most processors at stock settings.

Corsair's H100i RGB uses a 240mm radiator to dissipate the heat collected from the CPU through the copper plate on the cooling head, but the big selling point for this cooler is the recent addition of the iCUE link ecosystem which allows easy connection of iCUE link enabled devices for the ultimate RGB rainbow build. Using 2 x QX120 RGB PWM fans with 34 RGB LEDs per fan this is one colorful cooler and just the thing to highlight your components if you have a case that lets you easily display what's inside.

Corsair H100i RGB iCUE Link 240mm: now $74 at Amazon (was $109)

The Corsair H100i RG can cool your processor easily with fan speeds up to 2,400 RPM to quickly bring the CPU heat down. PWM controls enable automatic control over your fan settings and there's also a quiet/0 RPM mode that allows fans to stop spinning entirely at low CPU temperatures, eliminating fan noise completely.