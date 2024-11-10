NZXT Kraken Elite 360 RGB Review: The best on the market – and priced like it

NZXT’s Kraken Elite 360 RGB is one of the best-performing and best-looking AIOs on the market, with chart-topping noise-normalized performance – but it ain’t cheap.

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

NZXT’s Kraken line of liquid coolers dates back more than a decade. And along with its long line of PC cases, motherboards, and PSUs the company has plenty of experience dealing with PC heat dissipation. Today we’re looking at the latest flagship AIO from NZXT, the Kraken Elite 360 RGB. It features an upgraded pump, thick liquid tubing, and a fancy 2.7-inch IPS display with more customization options than a giant cephalopod has tentacles. This cooler clearly isn’t for builders on a budget – with a price tag of $294.99 USD, it’s firmly in premium territory. As such, my expectations for the Kraken Elite RGB are high. For it to make our list of best CPU coolers, performance will have to be more or less perfect.

Let’s take a quick look at the Kraken Elite 360 RGB’s specifications, then we’ll dive into its features and our benchmark testing.

Cooler specifications

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cooler NZXT Kraken Elite 360 RGB MSRP $294.99 USD Heatsink Material Aluminum Lighting Yes Warranty 6 years Socket Compatibility Intel Socket LGA 1851/1700/1200/115x AMD AM5 / AM4 Pump Speed 2800RPM ±10% Radiator Size 401 (L) x 120 (W) x 27 (D) Base Copper Average Maximum TDP (Our Testing) ~270W with Intel’s i7-14700K

Packing and included contents

The outside of the box sports NZXT’s purple and white theme, with an image highlighting the design of the AIO.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The contents are well-protected with molded cardboard and plastic coverings.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Included with the box are the following:

3-in-1 fan block

360mm radiator

Fan cable

Mounting for modern AMD and Intel platforms

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Features of NZXT’s Kraken Elite 360

*️⃣ 3-in-1 fan shroud

There’s more to a cooler than just the heatsink or radiator. The bundled fans have a significant impact on cooling and noise levels, as well as how the cooler looks in your case. And the included F360 RGB Core “fan” certainly has a unique look!

Rather than including three separate 120mm fans which would then have to be individually connected, NZXT includes the F360 RGB Core. This is essentially one large plastic slab with three fans installed in it. The advantages of this design are aesthetics and simpler installation. The main downside: If one fan stops working, you’ll have to replace the entire block (or add three separate fans).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dimensions 360 x 120 x 26mm Fan Speed 500-2400 RPM ±10%, with Zero RPM support Air Flow Up to 75.12 CFM Air Pressure Up to 3.3 mmH2O Bearing Type FDB Lighting Eight individually-addressable RGB LEDs Lifespan 60,000+ hours

*️⃣ Large copper contact plate, pre-installed thermal paste

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Kraken Elite features a large copper contact plate to cover even the largest of CPUs, with pre-installed thermal paste applied to make installation easier.

*️⃣ Extra thick, rotatable tubing

The tubing for this AIO is made of CIIR rubber with PET braided sleeves, and it’s much thicker than what you’d find on most other liquid coolers. As a result, the AIO has more internal liquid coolant and higher flow rates – which helps make it easier to cool a CPU and should, in theory, lead to better performance.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

*️⃣ Robust software with lots of customization

To customize this cooler, you’ll need to download NZXT’s Cam software - as the AIO doesn’t feature traditional PWM support. The software offers a lot of functionality and customization options, some of which are shown in the images below. You can change the fan speeds, what sensors the cooler responds to, and much more! You can even set the AIO’s display to play YouTube videos – or integrate with other options online.

If for some reason you don’t wish to install the software - the AIO will still function, but it will be limited to the default configuration.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

I’ve also uploaded a quick video showing the screen and some of the ways you can customize it, which you can watch below.

NZXT Kraken Elite 360 AIO Display - YouTube Watch On

Testing Methodology, and how my testing differs vs the competition

I do a few things to ensure my results are useful to PC builders. I strictly regulate the ambient temperature to 23 degrees Celsius during testing. I do not accept results at 22 or 24C as valid, even though in theory there won’t be much of a difference.

I also do my best to emulate the conditions you’d encounter using the cooler, with thermal loads similar to those a person would experience in real life, and tested in a real case rather than an open bench, which can decrease the difficulty of cooling.

Many other reviewers and, in fact, most of my own older reviews, only test coolers with a load running on the CPU. While this does provide useful information, it doesn’t paint a complete picture of how a cooler will perform. Many workloads, and especially gaming, will stress both the CPU and GPU. As such, to test how well a CPU’s cooler will perform in these situations, I’ve added two tests: one with a light CPU and one with a moderate CPU load – both while running a full load with AMD’s Radeon RX 7900GRE.

Testing configuration – Intel LGA1700 platform

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Intel Core i7-14700K Motherboard MSI Z790 Project Zero Case MSI Pano 100L PZ Black System Fans Iceberg Thermal IceGale Silent PSU Silverstone HELA 1300

Many factors other than the CPU cooler can influence your cooling performance, including the case you use and the fans installed in it. A system's motherboard can also influence this, especially if its socket suffers from bending, which results in poor cooler contact with the CPU.

In order to prevent bending from impacting our cooling results, we’ve installed Thermalright’s LGA 1700 contact frame into our testing rig. If your motherboard is affected by bending, your thermal results will be worse than those shown below. Not all motherboards are affected equally by this issue. I tested Raptor Lake CPUs in two motherboards. And while one of them showed significant thermal improvements after installing Thermalright’s LGA1700 contact frame, the other motherboard showed no difference in temperatures whatsoever! Check out our review of the contact frame for more information.

LGA 1700 Installation

1. The first thing you’ll need to do is attach the fan shroud to the radiator (which requires four screws rather than the 12 you’d need with three separate fans), then plug the fan cord into to the radiator.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Secure the radiator to your case.

3. Place the CPU bracket against the rear of the motherboard. Secure it using the included standoffs.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Take the CPU block and press it against the CPU. Secure it with the included thumbscrews.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. Connect the PWM cable to your motherboard, power on your computer, and installation is complete.