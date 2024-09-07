AMD X870 motherboards listed overseas start at $350 — premium X870E models may retail close to $800

Prominent hardware leaker momomo_us just posted on X (formerly Twitter) the prices of the upcoming X870 and X870E motherboards from Asus. With the launch of the 800-series AMD chipsets just around the corner, with some speculating that it will happen on September 30, distributors and retailers likely already know how much these boards will cost.

However, it seems that momomo_us discovered the prices on an overseas retailer — likely from Europe — as the prices are set in Euros. We’ve already seen the specifications of nine new Asus X870 motherboards, so these are the expected prices for some of these boards. They also shared the list’s expected launch price of a Gigabyte X870 motherboard.

We estimated the U.S. dollar prices from the Euro value using the current exchange rate of €1 to $1.10 and saw substantial increases in the expected launch prices of these new motherboards. The leaker didn’t specify whether the prices include VAT (value-added tax). Remember that hardware is usually more expensive outside the U.S. market, with some countries slapping VAT as high as 20% on hardware.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Expected Launch Price (EUR) Expected Launch Price (USD) Header Cell - Column 3 Launch Price (USD) Asus ROG Crosshair X870E Hero 704.52 781.28 Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Hero 649.99 Asus ROG Strix X870-F Gaming WiFi 489.9 543.27 Asus ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WiFi 389.99 Asus ROG Strix X870-A Gaming WiFi 455.4 505.02 Asus ROG X670E-A Gaming WiFi 369.99 Asus ProArt X870E-Creator WiFi 547.2 606.82 Asus ProArt X670E-Creator WiFi 459.99 Asus Prime X870-P WiFi 328.44 364.22 Asus Prime X670-P WiFi 219.99 Asus Prime X870-P 314.16 348.39 Asus Prime X670-P 299 Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WF7 Ice 353.85 392.4 Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX 259.99

The top-end Asus ROG Crosshair X670E Hero had a launch price of nearly $650. However, the X870E version of this mobo would now retail for $781.28. Even the more affordable Asus Prime X670-P, retailing for $299, jumps by about $50 for the X870 version, assuming that these numbers are accurate.

This price increase is the opposite of what happened to the Ryzen 9000 chips that these motherboards will support. The latest AMD processors had a lower launch price than their Ryzen 7000 predecessors, while the X870 motherboards may retail for higher prices, assuming the leaked pricing isn’t just a placeholder.

However, this increase in retail prices will follow the trend with Intel’s Arrow Lake chips, which will also appear to have higher launch prices, provided that the numbers we saw are accurate. With the launch of the X870 chipsets expected to arrive this month, we only have to wait a few more weeks to know their actual launch prices. At the very least, these leaked numbers will give us a ballpark figure on what to prepare if we want to upgrade our motherboards and get the most out of AMD’s Ryzen 9000 processors.