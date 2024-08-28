MSI over-the-top X870E Godlike motherboard for Ryzen 9000 supports 256GB DDR5 RAM, five M.2 SSDs, and two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots

MSI (via Wccftech) has revealed the blueprint for its upcoming top-end MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard, built for the recently released AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPUs. We’ve already seen some previews of MSI’s forthcoming X870 and X870E motherboards, but this is the first time we’ve seen the motherboard’s PCB details.

The MSI MEG X870E GODLIKE will use the E-ATX form factor, measuring 288x 304.8 mm. Since it’s built for the Ryzen 9000-series CPU, it sports the AM5 socket, which means you could also put Ryzen 7000 CPUs in it. Here’s what we know about the specifications of this new motherboard.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications MSI X870E Godlike Form Factor E-ATX Chipset Dual X870E PCH Dies Socket AM5 Row 3 - Cell 0 28-Phase (110A) CPU VRM Row 4 - Cell 0 Dual 8-Pin Power Connectors Memory 4x DDR5 DIMM slots with support for up to 256GB Row 6 - Cell 0 EXPO support with DDR5-8000+ memory support Row 7 - Cell 0 Steel Reinforced Slot 2x PCIe x16 Gen 5 Row 9 - Cell 0 Steel Reinforced Row 10 - Cell 0 Additional 8-pin connector for PCIe power Storage 2x PCIe Gen 5, 3x PCIe Gen 4 Row 12 - Cell 0 M.2 Shield Frozr Heatsinks Row 13 - Cell 0 4x SATA III USB 2x USB 40 Gbps Type-C, 1x USB 20 Gbps Type-C, 5x USB 10 Gbps Type-C

As you can see on the spec table, the MEG X870E GODLIKE is getting a boost in its power design with its 28-phase (110A) power stages. The previous X670E model only had a 24+2+1-phase (105A) power stage, which gives the new mobo +1 VRM and an extra five amps. It means the motherboard is designed to support even more powerful Ryzen CPUs that may come out in the future.

In addition, we see an additional 8-pin connector, which seems to be designed to provide extra power for multi-GPU systems or, unofficially, for the upcoming RTX 50-series GPUs.

(Image credit: Wccftech)

MSI hasn’t released pricing details for the MEG X870E GODLIKE, but, as usual, we expect it to be at the top of the price list since this is MSI’s top-performing motherboard. There’s also no official launch date, but this should arrive alongside the other 800-series motherboards unveiled recently, like the Asus X870 motherboards showed off at Gamescom 2024.

We’re excited about the arrival of these next-generation boards, especially as we can’t wait to put them through their paces. We also want to test their overclocking chops and see how much power they can safely squeeze from AMD’s Ryzen 9000 chips.