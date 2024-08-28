MSI over-the-top X870E Godlike motherboard for Ryzen 9000 supports 256GB DDR5 RAM, five M.2 SSDs, and two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots
The MEG X870E Godlike is MSI's flagship motherboard for AMD's Zen 5 processors.
MSI (via Wccftech) has revealed the blueprint for its upcoming top-end MEG X870E GODLIKE motherboard, built for the recently released AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPUs. We’ve already seen some previews of MSI’s forthcoming X870 and X870E motherboards, but this is the first time we’ve seen the motherboard’s PCB details.
The MSI MEG X870E GODLIKE will use the E-ATX form factor, measuring 288x 304.8 mm. Since it’s built for the Ryzen 9000-series CPU, it sports the AM5 socket, which means you could also put Ryzen 7000 CPUs in it. Here’s what we know about the specifications of this new motherboard.
|Specifications
|MSI X870E Godlike
|Form Factor
|E-ATX
|Chipset
|Dual X870E PCH Dies
|Socket
|AM5
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|28-Phase (110A) CPU VRM
|Row 4 - Cell 0
|Dual 8-Pin Power Connectors
|Memory
|4x DDR5 DIMM slots with support for up to 256GB
|Row 6 - Cell 0
|EXPO support with DDR5-8000+ memory support
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Steel Reinforced
|Slot
|2x PCIe x16 Gen 5
|Row 9 - Cell 0
|Steel Reinforced
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Additional 8-pin connector for PCIe power
|Storage
|2x PCIe Gen 5, 3x PCIe Gen 4
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|M.2 Shield Frozr Heatsinks
|Row 13 - Cell 0
|4x SATA III
|USB
|2x USB 40 Gbps Type-C, 1x USB 20 Gbps Type-C, 5x USB 10 Gbps Type-C
As you can see on the spec table, the MEG X870E GODLIKE is getting a boost in its power design with its 28-phase (110A) power stages. The previous X670E model only had a 24+2+1-phase (105A) power stage, which gives the new mobo +1 VRM and an extra five amps. It means the motherboard is designed to support even more powerful Ryzen CPUs that may come out in the future.
In addition, we see an additional 8-pin connector, which seems to be designed to provide extra power for multi-GPU systems or, unofficially, for the upcoming RTX 50-series GPUs.
MSI hasn’t released pricing details for the MEG X870E GODLIKE, but, as usual, we expect it to be at the top of the price list since this is MSI’s top-performing motherboard. There’s also no official launch date, but this should arrive alongside the other 800-series motherboards unveiled recently, like the Asus X870 motherboards showed off at Gamescom 2024.
We’re excited about the arrival of these next-generation boards, especially as we can’t wait to put them through their paces. We also want to test their overclocking chops and see how much power they can safely squeeze from AMD’s Ryzen 9000 chips.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.