Build your next PC in the panoramic NZXT H6 Flow PC case — on sale at its lowest-ever price

Whether you're looking for the best PC case for a new PC build or something to freshen up your current PC, today's deal offers a 25% discount on a mid-tower PC case with a cornered glass side panel for panoramic views of your hardware components. Not only that, but the H6 Flow also provides great airflow cooling for your precious parts and that's always a good thing.

Available at Amazon, you can pick up the NZXT H6 Flow for just $82, reduced from its original $109 price tag. Checking the Camelizer, an extension for checking Amazon price history, we can see that this is the lowest-ever price the H6 Flow has been on sale for.

We originally reviewed the NZXT H6 Flow RGB (same case - non-RGB fans) last year and found the case to not only be a pleasure to build in but thanks to its tilted fan design and dual chamber, the thermals in the H6 Flow were exceptionally good, and even beat out the competition with similar designs. We did however also find that the case could become rather loud when the fans were working at full speed under load.

NZXT H6 Flow: was $109 now $82 at Amazon US The NZXT H6 Flow combines a dual-chamber and tilted fan design for good airflow and thermals with a glass side panel for panoramic views of your favorite PC hardware components. Plenty of build room in this mid-tower PC case and excellent cable management provides a clean aesthetic.

As you can see from the below chart, the temperature thermals in the H6 Flow were very good, even beating out temps in similar dual-chamber PC case designs from the closest competition. We tested the thermals in the NZXT H6 Flow RGB which is the same PC case but with included RGB fans instead of the non-RGB fans included in this deal.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The NZXT H6 Flow features a dual chamber design that houses the cabling in a separate area of the case to reduce airflow obstruction. This chambered design along with fan positioning and meshed panels helps to promote cool air flowing over your components and carrying the hot air away through the exhaust. This case comes with 3 x 120mm fans, and plenty of room for your favorite AIO cooling radiators.