Cooler Master has so many leftover Shark X cases that it's selling them at $4,300 a piece in Japan — the case is admittedly cheaper than the $7,000 pre-built PC that Cooler Master was offering

Cooler Master is now selling the case that makes up its Shark X pre-built gaming PC as an independent product in Japan. The case manufacturer has announced that its Shark X case will be available starting today for 658,000 yen (tax included), roughly $4,300 at the Yodobashi Akiba2F PC parts store and other stores in the future.

"The Shark X is more than just a high-performance PC, it's a masterpiece of technology and art that epitomizes Cooler Master's innovative design and technical prowess." —Jimmy Sha, CEO of Cooler Master.

The Shark X case is an exotic mini-ITX gaming case that takes on the literal appearance of a shark. The case measures 31.10 x 35.75 x 35.20 inches (790 x 908 x 894 mm), with the Shark' propped up vertically from its tail, sitting on a hexagonal RGB base. The shark is painted white and surrounded from head to toe in RGB lighting, including RGB at the base, RGB integrated into the tail area, and two RGB rings on the right and left fins.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main system components are housed beneath the jaw area, with room for a mini-ITX motherboard. The top of the case, where the top shark fin is located, houses the case's main cooling elements, supporting an AIO liquid cooler and a discrete graphics card.

The Shark X case first appeared in Cooler Master's pre-built Shark X PC, unveiled at CES 2023 and showcased again at CES 2024. The case itself was inspired by a mod called Leviathan by Inony, which won the 2019 Cooler Master Case Mod World Series. A few months ago, Cooler Master launched the Shark X PC for a whopping $7,000, featuring a Core i7-14700F and RTX 4070 Ti Super.

Thankfully, Cooler Master charges less than $7,000 for the Shark X case. However, it is still well beyond the price of traditional cases, which are priced at a sky-high $4,200. It's unclear if the Shark X case will be available outside the Japanese market.