Fractal Design's trendsetting North PC case hits an all-time low of $109 at Newegg

One of the most iconic PC case designs in recent years has hit our deals radar. The five-star award-winning Fractal Design North is currently available for $109.97 on Newegg, the lowest online price we have ever seen. The regular price is $139.99, so you save more than 20% with this offer on the Charcoal Black model with Walnut front slats.

We reviewed the attractive Fractal Design North (in Chalk White and Oak) back in 2022, and it won the heart and mind of our expert for being easy on the eyes while ticking off the most enthusiastic features. Our only grumble concerns potential noise, which will always depend on your performance and cooling component choices.

Fractal Design North PC case: now $109 at Newegg (was $139)



Fractal Design's modern, classic, trendsetting PC case design is currently on sale for the lowest price we have ever seen. This mid-tower has enthusiast-friendly features and excels due to its looks, thoughtful design, and airflow.

The Fractal Design North is a mid-tower design built for airflow. In addition to the apparent openings for air through the wooden front, there are meshed top and side panels—moreover, Fractal bundles two of its Aspect design 140mm ARGB PWM fans to get you started. On the topic of cooling, there is plenty of room for more case fans (up to 8x 120mm or 6x 140mm in total), plus options for front, rear, or top-mounted liquid cooling radiators up to 360mm.

Fractal’s handsome case also has plenty of room for top-performing (i.e., bulky) components. PC DIYers can fit GPUs up to 14 inches long, CPU coolers up to 6.6 inches tall, motherboards up to full ATX size, and five 2.5-inch drives. The case measures 18.6 x 8.4 x 17.8 inches and weighs 21 pounds as supplied.

Since making such a significant impact in 2022, the Fractal Design North has sparked several ‘tributes’ with other brands adding wood slats or veneers to their designs. We even saw Fractal expand its wood-slatted offerings with the North XL earlier this year. But probably the cutest ‘North’ has to be the Fractal Design Raspberry Pi North case we saw at Computex this summer.

Newegg doesn’t indicate how long this deal will last. Sadly, for those who are drawn towards the Chalk White version with an oak-slatted front, that is still listed at the full $139.99 MSRP. Is the extra $30 worth over the charcoal black and walnut model? Only you can decide.