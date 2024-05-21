Grab this Corsair 4000D Airflow PC case and 850 Watt PSU bundle for only $139

Here's an early Memorial Day deal that's popped up on Newegg's eBay store. It includes this fantastic Corsair bundle offer for the 4000D Airflow mid-tower ATX PC case and Corsair RMN850 power supply. This is already a great saving compared to buying the case and PSU separately, but adding the Memorial Day coupon code will save you a further 20% and make it an even better deal.

The 4000D Airflow is an iteration of the 4000D PC case from Corsair and replaces the solid front panel with a mesh panel that's generously ventilated with a diamond pattern for high airflow while keeping the good looks and aesthetic. The 4000D Airflow still comes with a tool-free tempered-glass side panel for viewing the internals of your PC and letting any RGB components you may have the opportunity to illuminate your setup.

Corsair 4000D Airflow and RM850 Power Supply Bundle: now $139 at Newegg's eBay Store (was $244)



The 4000D Airflow mid-tower cases focus on cable management, with a generous routing channel system hidden behind the motherboard - offering 1 inch of space to squeeze in all your connections. Included with the case are two 120mm Corsair AirGuide fans for cooling.

The case measures 17.8 x 9.06 x 18.3 inches (453 x 230 x 466 mm). The top panel allows easy access to two USB ports, one USB 3.0 Type-A, and one USB 3.1 Type-C, alongside an audio combo jack, power, and reset buttons.