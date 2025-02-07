Grab this low-latency 32GB Team Group T-Create Expert RAM from Newegg for only $81
32GB is the new gaming sweet spot for RAM
I'm always on the lookout for great PC component deals, hunting for bargains for my next builds, and helping others find good value-for-money discounts. I find RAM to be one of those essential components that, along with the power supply, aren't the most exciting members of the PC component family - no matter how extravagant the heat-spreader or addition of RGB - but you should always put a little effort into finding the best memory for a stable and speedy system.
You can find today's RAM deal at Newegg, where you can pick up 32GB of Team Group T-Create Expert memory for $81. Using code EPEP527 at the checkout, you can save $7 off the original $88 list price. The new norm for many people building a gaming system is to have a minimum of 32GB of RAM to cope with ever-expanding software requirements and multiple browsers/tabs open on multiple screens.
The specs on these Team Group T-Create Expert sticks are pretty good, with the fast DDR5 RAM coming in two sticks of 16GB each. They are DDR5 6000 (PC5 48000) and have a CAS latency of 30 with timings of 30-36-36-76 and a 1.35V voltage.
Team Group T-Create Expert 32GB (2x16GB): now $81 at Newegg with code(was $88)
Team Groups T-Create Expert RAM is on sale for $81 when you use code EPEP527 at the checkout for a $7 saving off of the MSRP price of $88. These two sticks of RAM (2 x 16GB) have a memory total of 32GB and are DDR5 6000 MHz (PC5 48000), with timings of 30-36-36-76 and CAS latency of 30 with a 1.35V voltage.
These sticks are fairly plain and subdued with a simple black/graphite-colored heat shroud and no RGB in sight, so if you're looking for more of a light show in your PC case to view through a glass side panel, you might want to look for something a little more flashy. But, if just performance and function are the priority, you should give this deal a good look and save yourself a few precious dollars.
