Grab this low-latency 32GB Team Group T-Create Expert RAM from Newegg for only $81

I'm always on the lookout for great PC component deals, hunting for bargains for my next builds, and helping others find good value-for-money discounts. I find RAM to be one of those essential components that, along with the power supply, aren't the most exciting members of the PC component family - no matter how extravagant the heat-spreader or addition of RGB - but you should always put a little effort into finding the best memory for a stable and speedy system.

You can find today's RAM deal at Newegg, where you can pick up 32GB of Team Group T-Create Expert memory for $81. Using code EPEP527 at the checkout, you can save $7 off the original $88 list price. The new norm for many people building a gaming system is to have a minimum of 32GB of RAM to cope with ever-expanding software requirements and multiple browsers/tabs open on multiple screens.

The specs on these Team Group T-Create Expert sticks are pretty good, with the fast DDR5 RAM coming in two sticks of 16GB each. They are DDR5 6000 (PC5 48000) and have a CAS latency of 30 with timings of 30-36-36-76 and a 1.35V voltage.

These sticks are fairly plain and subdued with a simple black/graphite-colored heat shroud and no RGB in sight, so if you're looking for more of a light show in your PC case to view through a glass side panel, you might want to look for something a little more flashy. But, if just performance and function are the priority, you should give this deal a good look and save yourself a few precious dollars.

