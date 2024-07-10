4TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD hits 7 cents per GB — limited time deal

One of our favorite SSDs since its release, the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro offers extremely fast performance and whopping amounts of capacity in a single-sided M.2 2280 form factor. We cannot help but recommend this drive when it's on offer, and currently, it's on sale for one of its lowest prices in recent memory.

You can find the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD for just $299 or 7 cents per GB at Amazon as it's currently reduced in a limited-time deal. I've found that the same price can also be had at Newegg and B&H Photo.

We reviewed the 990 Pro 4TB when it was released, and not only is it one of the best 4TB SSDs on the market and among the best SSDs overall, but this SSD also boasts maximum sequential reads of 7,450 MB/s and sequential writes of 6,900 MB/s with random reads/writes coming in at 1.6 million and 1.55 million IOPS, respectively, while endurance is rated for 2,400 TBW.

Samsung 990 Pro (4TB) SSD: now $299 at Amazon (was $464)



The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB is among the fastest Gen 4 SSDs available thanks to read and write speeds of up to 7450/6900 MB/s, almost maxing out the Gen 4 bandwidth. This M.2 NVMe drive comes in the 2280 form factor and holds enough capacity to store a large selection of your favorite games or files. Random reads/writes come in at 1.6 million and 1.55 million IOPS, respectively, while endurance is rated for a respectable 2,400 TBW. See our review of Samsung's 990 Pro 4TB for more details.

The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB has topped our lists as the best Gen 4 SSD, thanks to its mix of capacity and performance. When on offer this SSD is a great pick for any system, but especially for a rig that demands the fastest performance possible. Samsung achieves its 4TB capacity using a 236-layer TLC V-NAND and uses a single-sided design, making it ideal for use in smaller setups - especially laptops of PlayStation 5 consoles where space is a premium.