Crucial T500 2TB SSD Drops to $119 at Newegg

Right now, at Newegg, users can take home the Crucial T500 2TB SSD for its lowest price ever. It was released with a high MSRP of $169, but today, it’s discounted to just $119. As of writing, no expiration has been specified for the discount.

We took the opportunity to review the Crucial T500 2TB SSD in October and largely enjoyed our experience. The SSD performed well when we put it through our testing parameters. Our biggest complaint with the drive wasn’t even related to the drive itself but rather the high prices.

The Crucial T500 2TB SSD is currently available at Newegg at an amazing. This SSD comes with plenty of performance, reaching speeds as high as 7400/7000 Mbps. This purchase is supported by a 5-year warranty from Crucial.

This discount is for the 2TB model, but it also comes in 500GB and 1TB capacities. All of the drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and use Phison E25 controllers. The Crucial T500 uses PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces and features 232-layer Micron TLC memory. It can reach speeds as fast as 7400/7000 Mb/s.

Users can take advantage of TCG Opal security to protect their data. The purchase is supported by a 5-year warranty from Crucial that voids should the drive reach 1200TBW. It’s also eligible for returns until January 31st, 2024.