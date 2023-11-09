Expand Your Xbox Series X|S Storage With a 1TB WD Black C50 for Just $99: Lowest Ever Price

Today we have an amazing deal on the 1TB WD Black C50 Xbox expansion SSD, that's on offer for its lowest-ever price, but, there's a catch. This is the lowest this SSD has ever been, dropping a further $20 off of its previous low - but, the only way you can actually get this deal is by joining the queue at Newegg on a new 24-Hour Group Buy scheme.

Once the requirements of the Group Buy have been met you will be able to pick up a 1TB WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S for just $99. This expansion card normally goes for $149 and even in recent sales was only reduced to $119, but with this Group Buy offer, you can now upgrade your storage for the best price this drive has ever been on offer for, and save a lovely $50.

To be able to participate in this offer you must have an account with Newegg, as you need to be able to sign up to the offer and join the queue until the Group Buy meter hits 100%. Once the meter tops out, all verified participants will be emailed that they can then enjoy the discount until Newegg runs out of inventory or the Group Buy period ends, whichever comes first.

1TB WD Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S: now $99 at Newegg (was $149)

Finally some competition for expansion cards for the Xbox Series X|S. Western Digital now offers the C50 as its rival to Seagate. This card is 1TB in capacity and compatible with both the Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles.

Currently, the meter is showing 70% full, so it shouldn't be long before the offer goes live. If this offer interests you, don't forget to sign up and check back periodically to see if the meter is full. Also, check your email (or spam) for any notifications that the deal is live.

The C50 is compatible with both the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles through a proprietary port on the back of the consoles. There is no need to take the consoles apart to install the drive internally, and this makes it possible for the drive to be easily swapped between consoles if for example to want to transport your games and saves easily to a friend's console.