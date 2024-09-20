Intel Optane 905P 1.5TB SSD goes on sale for $299

If your workload benefits from a drive with reduced latency and high IOPS, Intel Optane 905P 1.5TB U.2 is available at an attractive price at Newegg. The 3D XPoint SSD usually costs $349, but with the new limited promo code, you're getting $50 off, making the price $299. You will need to make sure to use the promo code SSDE924. Since this is a limited offer, you should be sure that this is the drive you need to have.

With the Optane 905P, you can take advantage of lower load times than other SATA and PCIe 3.0 M.2-based drives. Over the PCIe 3.0 x4 connection, the Intel Optane 905P provides up to 2,600 MB/s of read and 2,200 MB/s of write throughput. Random read and write performance is rated at 575,000 IOPS and 550,000 IOPS, respectively.

Intel Optane 905P Series 1.5TB: now $299 at Newegg with SSDE924 Promo code (Originally for $349) The Intel Optane 905P PCIe 3.0 U.2 Optane SSD will give you the best possible ultra-low latency and performance for specific workloads. It has a very high write-intensive endurance rating and is backed by a five-year warranty. The ability to endure up to 27.37 petabytes of data makes it an excellent choice for any write-intensive workload.

If your motherboard doesn't have a U.2 connector, all you need is a U.2 converter to your preferred standard. Alternatively, you can always get a PCIe x4 card for a US.2 SSD and install it in your system if you want a free expansion slot.

The drive has a five-year warranty and flaunts an endurance of 27.37 PBW (Petabytes Written). While endurance is challenging for any SSD, the Intel Optane 905P is built to last and gives the assurance needed for intensive workloads.