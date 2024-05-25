Snag a 1TB Sabrent Rocket 5, fastest SSD, for just $179 at Amazon

It might not be Memorial Day just yet but you can already find great deals on leading, name-brand hardware like this offer from Amazon on the Sabrent 1TB Rocket 5 SSD. This high-performance SSD usually goes for around $189 but right now you can purchase it for just $179. It's worth noting that Amazon has not specified an expiration date for the discount so we're not sure for how long it will be made available at this rate.

We had the opportunity to review the Sabrent Rocket 5 just last month and were overall pleased with the drive, rating it at 4.5 out of 5 stars. As far as PCIe 5.0 compatible SSDs go, this one stands out with powerful performance. That said, it's not very energy efficient and can be a little heavy when it comes to power consumption.

Sabrent Rocket 5 1TB SSD: now $179 at Amazon (was $189)



The Sabrent Rocket 5 SSD uses a PCIe 5.0 x4 interface and has blazing fast read/write speeds that cap out at 13000/9500 MBps, making it one of the fastest SSDs in the market. This offer is for the 1TB version but the SSD comes 2TB and 4TB capacities as well.

