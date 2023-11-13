Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB SSD Now Just $45 at Newegg

Right now at Newegg, you can find the Solidigm P41 1TB SSD for its lowest price to date. This gaming SSD is usually priced around $63 but is discounted right now to $45. This puts to final price at around 4 cents per GB.

The Solidigm P41 1TB SSD has a small, M.2 2230 form factor. This makes it compatible with devices in which a smaller footprint is necessary. This SSD will fit in ultrabooks, some Surface tablets and the Steam Deck gaming handheld.

This drive also comes in a 500GB capacity but this offer is only for the 1TB model. All of the drives in this line have an M.2 2230 form factor and use PCIe 4.0x4 interfaces. It’s not the fastest SSD on the market but it does sit comfortably in the middle of what the market currently has to offer with speeds that cap out at 4,125/3,325 Mbps.

The Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB SSD is supported by a limited 5-year warranty from Solidigm as well as Newegg’s extended holiday return policy that goes beyond the usual 30-days and ends by January 31st, 2024.