Logitech's excellent G502 Hero gaming mouse now only $35 — 25K DPI on a budget

The big Amazon sale finished last week, but it's never too late to pick up a bargain. Today's deal is Logitech's G502 Hero mouse, reduced to a very affordable price. This is a wired mouse, so the price is already a lot lower than a more expensive wireless version as there's no need for a dongle or battery. The nice thing about this mouse though besides its accurate sensor is the fact that you can customize the handling and feel of this mouse with adjustable weights.

To grab this deal just head on over to Amazon where you can pick up Logitech's G502 wired gaming mouse for just $35. A wired mouse that includes Logitech's Hero 25K sensor with 25K DPI, 11 programmable buttons, adjustable weights, RGB, and onboard memory profiles.

We've not had a chance to review the wired version of the G502 Hero, but we have reviewed the wireless Logitech G502 Lightspeed, which is very similar bar the obvious switch from wired to wireless. A comfortable form factor and plenty of programmable buttons on top of a great sensor make the G502 Hero a great bang for the buck peripheral.

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: now $35 at Amazon (was $79) The Logitech G502 Hero is an exceptionally popular mouse and for excellent reason. This is a wired gaming mouse packing Logitech's Hero 25K sensor and premium features such as custom weights. With onboard memory and 11 programmable buttons, this high-performance mouse offers 1:1 tracking, 400-plus IPS, and 25,600 max DPI sensitivity.

The Logitech G502 Hero is already a reasonably heavy mouse by modern gaming mouse standards with most lightweight mice weighing between 60 - 70 grams. The G502 Hero weighs 121 grams, but with the included 5 x 3.6 gram weights, the mouse can top out at 139 grams. So for gamers or PC users who prefer their peripherals on the heavier side, this mouse is a great option.