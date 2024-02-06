Logitech's G303 Shroud Edition wireless FPS mouse falls to its lowest-ever price on Amazon

Amazon has a great deal on a new wireless gaming mouse that's aimed at FPS (First-Person Shooter) players, with collaborative design input from popular streamer and ex-professional Counter-Strike player Shroud AKA-Michael Grzesiek. We review a lot of gaming mice at Tom's Hardware including the Logitech G303 Shroud Edition. If you'd like more information on this wireless gaming mouse, then please take a look at our review.

Thanks to a $25 coupon and a slight price reduction on Amazon, you can pick up the Logitech G303 Shroud Edition for only $74. This is a fairer price for this mouse compared to its MSRP of $129. Checking the Camelizer plugin for its price history on Amazon, this is the lowest-ever price the Logitech G303 Shroud Edition has been on sale directly from Amazon, which makes this mouse deal a tasty bargain if you're on the lookout for a new wireless gaming mouse.

The Logitech G303 Shroud Edition wireless gaming mouse features a lightweight design which is common in a lot of modern FPS mice weighing in at 75 grams. It's not the lightest mouse on the market, but it's definitely not very heavy. As with any peripheral and especially mice, a lot of its features are dependent on the user's preferences. This mouse does not come with any extra weights in the box, so if you prefer a heavier mouse, then this isn't for you.

Logitech G303 Shroud Edition Wireless Gaming Mouse: now $74 at Amazon with coupon (was $129)

A wireless gaming mouse designed for first-person shooter play in collaboration with esteemed FPS gamer and streamer Shroud. A lightweight mouse (75 grams) with a 25k Hero sensor and large PTFE skates for minimal friction. This mouse uses Logitech's LIGHTSPEED wireless technology for low latency.

For accuracy, the Logitech G303 Shroud Edition uses Logitech's 25K Hero sensor and LIGHTSPEED low-latency wireless tech. The Hero sensor gives a hefty 25,600 DPI for pinpoint accuracy in your favorite shooters, whether you prefer a low-sensitivity DPI setting or a high-speed setup. On the bottom of the mouse are large PTFE skates offering minimal friction on your mouse mat for the smoother acquisition of targets or landing that perfect headshot.