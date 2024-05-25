Save $60 off Logitech's G Pro X Superlight, one of the best wireless gaming mice

This is a deal for those who predominantly like to play first person shooters or high-twitch accuracy games. If you're into gaining every possible advantage with your hardware on top of any already mastered skills, then this Logitech mouse has a great reputation for being an accurate companion and one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market.

Logitech's G Pro X Superlight wireless mouse peripheral is on a discounted sale at Best Buy for only $99, saving $60 off the MSRP. We reviewed the Logitech G Pro X Superlight and gave it our Editor's Choice award thanks to its amazing wireless performance and ergonomics. I've also got one of these myself, and I swear by it in some of my favorite games like Helldivers 2 and XDefiant.

One of the lightest gaming mice on the market, at only 63 grams, this mouse will not cause fatigue in long gaming sessions. With 5 programmable buttons that can be configured through the Logitech G software and long battery life, this mouse can spend more time gaming rather than being on charge.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse: now $99 at Best Buy (was $159)



Logitech's G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse features the brand's Hero 25K sensor and weighs just 63g. There's even storage inside the mouse for the wireless dongle so you don't misplace the dongle when travelling.

Another standout feature of Logitech's G Pro X Superlight is the super-accurate HERO 25K sensor with a DPI that can be tuned to how you want to play, from slow methodical movement to flick shots that move your mouse around the desk. Helping the Superlight to be this accurate are the large PTFE feet that take up a lot of the surface area of the underside of the mouse. These smooth plastic feet offer a near-frictionless experience on a decent mouse pad.

When the battery does eventually run low you can continue to play while charging with the included USB-A to Micro-USB cable. There's also an adapter that converts the micro-USB to a USB-A port for connecting the 2.4 GHz Lightspeed wireless dongle and using the cable as an extension cable from your PC or preferred USB port.