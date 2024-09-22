The Razer DeathAdder V3 wired gaming mouse has dropped to just $44 at Amazon

A good gaming mouse can make a world of difference when gaming, that's why it's important not to skimp out on this small, handheld peripheral. You should make sure the specs are top-notch to reduce lag and ensure your input is received instantly and accurately. Today we've come across a deal on a nice, high-spec mouse — the Razer DeathAdder V3 wired gaming mouse . It usually goes for around $69 but today at Amazon it's down to just $44, the lowest price we have ever seen.

Overall, this is a pretty good deal on a gaming mouse with a high-quality build and enviable specs that are suitable for both casual gamers and enthusiasts alike. We had the opportunity to review the Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro in the past and loved it. Although, it's important to note the review model specs are a little different — mainly in that it's wireless and has a lower polling rate. However, both use the same Focus Pro 30K optical sensor.

Razer DeathAdder V3 Wired Gaming Mouse: now $44 at Amazon (was $69)

This super light wired gaming mouse is currently available for its lowest price to date. It features a Focus Pro 30K Optical sensor and has a high polling rate of 8 KHz. There are six programmable buttons that use Rzaer's 3rd gen optical switches.

The Razer DeathAdder V3 wired gaming mouse is designed around the Focus Pro 30K optical sensor. Today's discount applies to the wired edition with a black shell. It has an extremely high polling rate, referred to as HyperPolling, that can reach up to 8 KHz.

This gaming mouse is also notably lightweight, measuring in at 59g. There are six buttons total, one more than the DeathAdder V3 Pro we reviewed. They feature 3rd gen fast optical switches and can be programmed with custom macros.

Visit the Razer DeathAdder V3 wired gaming mouse product page at Amazon for more details and purchase options. As of writing, it's not clear for how long this discount will be made available.