Get half-price on KiCA's Jetfan 2.0 vacuum/blower combo, now just $59 — Clean up your PC and peripherals for 2025

It's 2025, and you may have made a few New Year's resolutions, from dropping a few pounds to cleaning your neglected tech. Well, the second part is the easiest choice to start with, especially with this deal on a handy little air blower with a vacuum attachment. This little gadget is small and compact, can fit in tight spaces, and has a surprising amount of airflow to help blast any dust away. You can use the KiCA Jetfan 2.0 to clean everything from the dust filters on your PC fans to the small crevices that collect dust on a host of tech, such as your game consoles, keyboards, and speakers.

Head to Amazon to find this deal on the KiCA Jetfan 2.0 Electric Air Duster/Vacuum for $59. This is a 50% reduction on the usual MSRP price of $119 and a great deal if you're looking for a useful blower-type multitool for PC maintenance. This KiCA Jetfan 2.0 deal comes with multiple attachments for various tasks, including two nozzles for reaching the hard-to-reach areas and a vacuum attachment with a built-in filter for sucking the dust away instead of blowing.

The KiCA Jetfan 2.0 is a handheld device that is battery-powered and rechargeable, with a per-charge battery life of around 4.5 hours. Using a brushless DC motor, the KiCA Jetfan 2.0 can ramp the fan speed up to a maximum output speed of 100,000 RPM, which can generate a wind speed of up to 20 meters per second, powerful enough to blast away the dust.

Yes, it's a lot more expensive than buying canned air, but the KiCA Jetfan 2.0 will last a lot longer and eventually pay for itself. Plus you can use the Jetfan in more applications. You wouldn't want to use canned air to inflate a mattress or keep yourself cool in summer. At full price, I'd find this far too expensive, but on this deal price, I'm tempted.

