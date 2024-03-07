Grab Lenovo's Legion XL mouse pad for only $10 and refresh your gaming setup

No matter how much care and attention I pay to my mouse pad it inevitably gets filthy from skin oils, spilled drinks or snacks, and offspring (not the band popping around for a visit). I've tried washing them by hand, soaking them in the bath or just jamming them in the dishwasher, but they just never go back to that shiny new condition. You can see from our list of some of the best mouse pads on the market that the prices really do fluctuate on the cost of a new mouse pad, especially if you go with something with RGB or constructed of glass.

This is a simple plain black cloth mouse pad that will get the job done, comes from a well-known quality brand, and can be picked up for a fantastic price. Lenovo's Legion gaming XL cloth mouse pad is only $10 at Amazon - reduced from $17. It's not a small pad either, this is the extra large pad measuring 900 x 300mm, more than ample to seat a full-sized gaming keyboard and mouse and still give you plenty of room to maneuver.

Lenovo Legion Gaming XL Cloth Mouse Pad: now $10 at Amazon (was $17)



An extra large cloth-covered mouse pad that's ideal for covering a large portion of your desk space, giving you a comfortable non-slip surface for your favorite computer peripherals. Make the most out of your PTFE mouse feet and optical/laser mice on the microfiber surface, helping to give you smooth mouse glide and accurate tracking.



The Legion XL has a cloth top with low surface friction and is finely textured for high-dpi gaming from a laser or optical mouse sensor. The pad is water-repellent, which gives you time to mop up any accidental spills, and unlike super-cheap pads, the edge has braided stitching to stop the layers from peeling. The underside of the pad is a non-slip rubberized base that will remain grippy and not slide about the desk even in the heat of gaming action. So if you're looking to refresh your desk space or a gaming setup, how about a nice new mouse pad for just $10?