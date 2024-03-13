Save $64 on SteelSeries' Arctis Nova Pro Wireless—our favorite gaming headset

When it comes to gaming headsets, gamers want the product to do a multitude of tasks, from playing their favorite games to listening to music and movies. And let's not forget talking to to friends (or enemies) on voice comms. Finding a headset that does all of the above and works on any current gaming platform puts the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless at the top of our Best Gaming Headsets and Best Wireless Gaming Headsets guides. See our review of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for more information on why we like it so much.

At Amazon, you can save $64 (18%) off the MSRP at the moment and pick up the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for $285. This deal combats one of our main concerns with this gaming headset — and that's the price. With an original MSRP of $349, the Arctis Nova Pro is an expensive headset, and even with all its features and functionality, it is enough to make pulling the trigger on a purchase a significant decision.

What makes the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless stand out is the multitude of included features that make the headset cover so many options that you previously may have needed multiple headsets to accomplish. First off, with its base station, you can connect to either a PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Mac, Nintendo Switch, or your phone. You can be connected via 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 simultaneously and game and answer a call at the same time and with the touch of a button switch between connected devices. This flexibility makes the headset incredibly user friendly.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Headset: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45723&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSteelSeries-Arctis-Wireless-Multi-System-Headset%2Fdp%2FB09ZWKD9TF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">now $285 at Amazon (was $349)



Drivers: 40mm Neodymium drivers

Frequency Response: 10 - 22,000Hz (wireless); 10 - 40,000Hz (wired)

Open/Closed Back: Closed

Connectivity: Wireless 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, Wired

Noise Cancelling: 4-mic hybrid active noise cancelling



The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is one of our favorite gaming headsets, but it's pretty expensive when not on sale - now's your chance to grab it for less. This impressive headset features a multi-system receiver, a fully retractable mic, active noise cancellation, and a swappable battery system.

High-fidelity 40mm Neodymium drivers provide sumptuous sound and clarity, with active noise canceling increasing your audio pleasure - especially in noisier environments. Dual batteries enable you to have one battery on charge at all times, essentially giving you infinite battery life, which is a major plus for a wireless gaming headset, and a comfortable headband means you can wear the headset for long gaming sessions without feeling the pain of headband fatigue.

Oh, and of course, this headset comes with an audio mic for chatting. When combined with SteelSeries' Sonar Software, the mic incorporates AI algorithms to silence background noise to give you crystal-clear communications. The mic also fully retracts into the earcup for a sleeker look when it's not needed.