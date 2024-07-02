I use the Mountain Everest 60 keyboard as my daily driver and it's now on sale for a ridiculous $19

Today's deal is an absolute bargain and one of the best discounts I've seen in a while. Although I must confess I am a little biased on this one as I personally own the Mountain Everest 60 along with the connectable number pad - although this deal doesn't include the number pad. I use the Mountain Everest 60 every day as my daily driver for work and for some gaming when I get a chance. It's a great-feeling keeb, that comes with pre-lubed switches that were all perfect, and the dulled typing sound was exactly what I wanted.

If you head over to Newegg's store you can pick up the Mountain Everest 60 for just $19. I can't believe how cheaply they are selling such a fantastic keyboard. Maybe it doesn't have the latest Hall-Effect magnetic switches, but the PCB is hot-swappable so you could always upgrade later if you wanted to, and how can you even go wrong for under $20?

When we tested this keyboard our reviewer was impressed with its performance. See our review of the Mountain Everest 60 for more details on this Editor's Choice award-winning keyboard. Garnering 4.5 stars, the Mountain Everest 60 not only manages to squeeze in the arrow keys on a 60% board but also comes with pre-lubed Mountain switches, double-shot PBT keycaps, and pre-clipped Cherry stabilizers for a rattle-free experience. The only negative here - and I had trouble getting used to it too - is the 1u right shift button. I was forever clipping the up arrow to begin with which isn't great for typing.

Mountain Everest 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: now $19 at Newegg (was $139) A 60% RGB mechanical gaming keyboard with as much as possible crammed onto the small footprint. The layout includes the arrow keys but sacrifices the size of the right shift button for a 1u-sized shift key. The board is hot-swappable and comes with double-shot PBT keycaps, pre-lubed and clipped switches, and stabilizers, plus multi-tier sound dampening in a heavy solid aluminum chassis. The Keyboard connects via a USB Type-C cable and there are 3 USB C ports on the back of the keyboard giving you options for connecting.

The other special thing about this keyboard is that it comes with magnetic USB-C ports on the left and right of the keyboard for connecting a number pad module.