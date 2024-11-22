My favorite keyboard is now $71, an all-time low -- and it types like a dream

I've been a keyboard aficionado for three decades and, for me, the typing experience is priority over everything else. That's why only clicky key switches with just the right amount of travel and tactile feedback will do. For years, I insisted on using an old IBM Model M keyboard because of its awesome "Buckling Spring" switches. But now there are keyboards that even surpass that classic.

Enter the Cooler Master MK770 , which is my daily driver at home and, thus far, the best typing keyboard I've ever used. This 96-percent keyboard uses a combination of Kailh Box White V2 switches (it's also available with linear Box Red switches but don't get those) and a gasket mount to offer a near-perfect typing feel.

While typing feel is always king, the MK770 also has a lot of features to offer. It's both wired and wireless, allowing you to connect via up to three different Bluetooth profiles or using a 2.4-GHz dongle that you can store in a recess in its bottom.

Normally, you would pay more than $100 for the MK770 -- the lowest prior price we saw for it was $99. But today, you can get the gray color scheme -- which most people prefer -- for just $71 at Amazon or the pastel "Macaron" color for $89. Make sure you select "soft click white" as the switch type, not "linear red."

Cooler Master MK770: was $119, now $71 at Amazon

The Cooler Master MK770 features Kailh Box White V2 switches and gasket mounting for the best typing experience you can get. It also can connect via Bluetooth, 2.4-GHz wireless or USB-C. And it has RGB lighting and built-in volume controls.

Kailh's Box White clicky switches have long been the best for typing because they have a little less travel than traditional Cherry MX Blue switches (3.6mm vs 4mm) but still feel deep. They require a solid 45 grams of force to actuate, which is light but not too light and they make a wonderful, clean clicking sound. The V2 model is just a little bit smoother than V1.

Then there's the gasket mounting, which uses a rubberized material to hold the metal board that holds the switches place. This provides just a little bit of give so it doesn't feel like you're slamming up against a rock when you bottom out.

And the 96 percent layout of the MK770 is just awesome. It allows the board to be almost as narrow as a tenkeyless keyboard but gives you the full numpad, arrow keys, and Pg Up / Pg Dn / Del and Ins. There's even room for a volume dial. If you don't like numpads, do what I do and remap your numberpad into media keys or hot keys.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The MK770 comes in two colorways: Gray and Macaron, the former of which is on sale right now for $71 at Amazon. I have the Macaron and it is a very loud combination of pastel colors: a mint green chassis with a combination of mint green, pink and pastel yellow key caps. I like it the garrish aesthetic, but most people will probably prefer the gray. The most important thing is the typing experience.

This is also a hot-swappable keyboard so if you, for some reason, decide you want to try switches other than the Kailh Box White V2 switches it came with, you can provide your own. There are also a ton of RGB light show options. The Cooler Master software is so-so; I never use it, but it's adequate for controlling the RGB.

If you want the best typing experience, you like clicky keys (and you should), then there's no better keyboard value than the Cooler Master MK770. Just make sure you get it with the Kailh Box White V2 switches, which are listed as "Soft click white" on Amazon.

If you're looking for more discounts this Black Friday, check out our best Black Friday deals page.