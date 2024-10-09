This gorgeous, retro NES-inspired keyboard is only $59 for October Prime Day

Whether you were an '80s kid growing up or just love the retro aesthetics of those early days of home console gaming, there's just something about 8BidDo's retro mechanical keyboard that brings the nostalgia flooding back. Maybe it's the included giant button accessory reminiscent of the old Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) controller or the color scheme of the keyboard, but whatever it is, it makes me want one.

Woot comes under the Amazon umbrella, so you can use your Prime membership here, too for free shipping. Snag the 8Bitdo retro mechanical keyboard for just $59 at Woot, which is the lowest price that I've seen this keyboard available for.

Although 8Bitdo's keyboard may take its inspiration from '80s consoles it's a modern mechanical keyboard with all the trimmings. It uses a TKL layout with the number pad removed; The keeb has 87 keys with perfectly matched Nintendo-colored dye-sub PBT keycaps giving that awesome aesthetic. The keyboard uses Kailh box white V2 switches, although you can always swap to a preferred switch if the included Kailh box white switches aren't to your liking as the PCB is hot-swappable.

8Bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard: now $59 at Woot (was $99)



Keyboard size: 87-key TKL

Switches: Kailh Box Switch V2 White

Hot-swappable: Yes

Keycaps: Dye-sub PBT

Connectivity: Bluetooth, wireless 2.4 GHz, or wired



This fun retro-inspired keyboard from 8Bitdo looks like a favored NES console from the good old days. It comes with a set of dual giant buttons which is similar to a Nintendo controller styling. This keeb has multi-function connectivity and a unique look that's perfect for a gaming enthusiast.

You can use Ultimate Software V2 to customize keyboard mapping and macros, including mapping keyboard functions to the included dual super-buttons. The 8Bitdo NES keyboard is wireless via either a 2.4GHz or Bluetooth connection and can also connect via a cable for charge and play. A handy selector switch on the keyboard lets you select the mode you prefer.

So if you're looking to inject some '80s retro gaming nostalgia into your life this is the perfect time to pick up the 8Bitdo retro-NES keyboard for a fantastically low price in the October Prime Day 2024 sales.