Best Gifts for Makers 2018

What do you get for the person who makes everything? If you have a maker on your gift list, you're shopping for a creative, crafty, do-it-themselves fanatic who'd rather have the nuts and bolts of a product than a pre-assembled gift in a shiny new package.



For those reasons, shopping for a maker can be challenging. But there are plenty of things that can brighten up a maker's holiday this year. From tools, to DIY kits, to things that'll make their next project a little easier, we've got just the gifts for the makers on your Nice List.