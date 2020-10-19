Acer ConceptD CM3271K 4K Monitor Review: Colorful and Bright 27-Incher

Viewing Angles

The CM3271K shows typical IPS viewing angles when photographed at 45 degrees to the sides. A green tint is visible and peak output drops about 30% brightness. Detail is visible down to the darkest steps. In the vertical plane, the image looks more washed out with a blue tint and a 50% drop in brightness.

Screen Uniformity

Our CM3271K sample had slight hotspots in the corners with the bottom right showing a barely visible glow. That hurt its uniformity score though 13.10% isn’t too bad. This is a sample-specific issue, so not all CM3271Ks will exhibit this behavior. Color uniformity was exemplary at every brightness level and field patterns above 10% brightness had no issues.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Among 60Hz monitors, the CM3271K has a tad less input delay. Of course, compared to faster screens, it lags behind. 61ms is fine for casual gaming, but more skilled players will need a speedier monitor to rack up the frags. The 22ms draw time can be mitigated with overdrive, but when Adaptive-Sync is engaged, overdrive is unavailable. This means rapid movements on screen will show visible motion blur and a reduction in resolution.

