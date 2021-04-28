Acer Nitro XV272U KVbmiiprzx Monitor Review: Your Money’s Worth

Viewing Angles

The XV272U shows some of the best off-axis image quality we’ve encountered. In the 45-degree view, the light reduction is 10% at most with no real color shift or change in detail. The top view goes a bit red with a 40% brightness drop and a reduction in detail. But from the sides, this screen performs above-average.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

Our XV272U sample showed a slightly elevated brightness on its right side. We could see it with all the room lights turned off but not when any ambient light was present. Though some monitors here measure better, the Acer’s result is by no means a deal breaker. Other samples could be better than ours. When displaying anything but a full black field, we saw no issues.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

All the 165 and 170 Hz monitors in our comparison group are roughly equal in both response and total input lag. The AOC easily wins the response test with its 240 Hz refresh rate but only beats the others by 2ms when it comes to overall lag.

The XV272U also loses to the GIgabyte by 2ms in absolute input lag. But even the most-skilled gamer will be hard-pressed to see a difference in performance here. Only a 360 Hz screen can offer a significant (barely significant) improvement in perceived speed.