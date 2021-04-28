Acer Nitro XV272U KVbmiiprzx Monitor Review: Your Money’s Worth

The XV272U-KV accepts HDR10 signals through HDMI and DisplayPort. You’ll have to switch modes in the OSD and there, you can choose between Auto and HDR400. The latter is slightly brighter and offers greater contrast.

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

The XV272U exceeds 400 nits in HDR400 mode only. Auto is slightly dimmer at around 388 nits peak. More importantly, HDR400 makes more aggressive use of dynamic contrast to achieve low black levels and nearly 4,100:1 contrast. That’s one of the best IPS scores we’ve seen and is only bested by the Dell in our comparison group. The XV272U even manages to outpace the AOC’s VA panel. This is one of the better HDR monitors we’ve seen at this price point.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

When comparing HDR Auto versus HDR400 modes, the color, grayscale and EOTF tracking were almost exactly the same. Only dynamic range seems to differ. Grayscale shows no visible errors. EOTF is nearly perfect but is a little dark at the bottom with a slight bump in brightness at the midpoint. There’s a smooth transition to tone-mapping at 65% brightness as it should be.

HDR color tracking is exemplary with accuracy like what we saw in the SDR tests. Aside from an over-saturated 80% red target, it’s almost perfect. This is excellent performance that beats many of the HDR monitors we’ve tested.