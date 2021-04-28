Acer Nitro XV272U KVbmiiprzx Monitor Review: Your Money’s Worth

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We’ve included a full complement of 27-inch, 1440p monitors to compare against the XV272U. All are IPS-based like our review focus, except the Porsche Design AOC Agon PD27, which uses a VA screen. Also here are the Gigabyte M27Q, Dell S2721DGF, MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD and Pixio PX277 Prime.

The XV272U limits its SDR brightness to 172 nits in Standard mode. No other picture modes are brighter, and our calibration only added a few nits to this number. Though this is enough output for most rooms, it is lower-than-average for the genre. If you tend to game in a very sunny room or next to a window, you may wish for more oomph.

Our review focus landed in last place in the black level test, mainly because of its lower backlight output. Contrast is below average at 883.1:1. We’ve noticed a trend in the latest Fast IPS panels toward slightly weaker contrast due to higher black levels. It’s a minor sacrifice to make for the speed benefits they offer, but if ultimate dynamic range is a priority for you, a VA panel will deliver far more.

After Calibration to 200 nits

The XV272U was unable to achieve 200 nits in SDR mode with calibration (see our recommended settings on page 1). The best we could do was 177 nits, slightly more than the default level. Contrast is slightly higher too at 889.1:1. When intra-image contrast is considered, the playing field is leveled a bit. 861.8:1 is a respectable ANSI score for an IPS monitor but leaves the Acer in fifth place among our comparison group. Again, VA will provide the most dynamic range of any LCD technology.