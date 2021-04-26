Acer Predator X25 360 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Raw Power And Speed For E-Sports

Viewing Angles

From 45°, the X25’s image goes a bit cool with a 20% reduction in brightness. From the top, the shift is to red and green with a 50% drop in light and a loss of shadow detail. This is typical performance for the average IPS panel. And a 25-inch monitor is unlikely to be shared. Users sitting on-axis will see the optimal image.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

Our X25 sample was free from any bleed or glow artifacts. 6.4% is premium among what our lab has recorded, but the BenQ comes close to breaking a record. Of these displays, only the Alienware has any visible issues, and they’re minor. Again, Acer has shown attention to detail and excellent quality control.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

After reviewing three 360 Hz monitors, it has become clear that this speed is more about motion clarity than control response. While a difference of 1-2ms in response may seem like nothing, it is visible when viewing motion test patterns or while playing a fast-paced game. Maintaining motion resolution is key to the experience, and 360 fps clearly looks better than 240 fps. Control lag, while greater in numerical difference, is closer in perception. Unless you are a seriously skilled player, 6ms of lag will not be visible. And though the X25 has higher lag than the other two 360 Hz screens, we doubt that even an eSports champ can perceive 2ms. In the speed and response contest, the three top screens will deliver the same gameplay experience.