Acer Predator XB273U NVbmiiprzx Review: Speedster With Accurate Colors

The XB273U NVbmiiprzx includes a factory calibration which delivers low out-of-box errors in the Standard picture mode. With a few tweaks though, it achieves professional level accuracy.

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests use Calman calibration software from Portrait Displays. We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

The XB273U’s initial test run shows a slight red tint visible from 80-100% brightness. Other measured errors are below the visible threshold, which is represented by the horizontal green line depicting an error of 3 Delta E (dE). Therefore, you could certainly enjoy this monitor’s image without calibrating it. Gamma, meanwhile, runs a tiny bit light as the brightness level rises, but this too is a minor error.

After calibration (2nd chart above), the grayscale error is well below the 3dE visible threshold. All values are under 1dE, impressive performance. Gamma is unchanged by calibration, but we preferred the image at the 2.4 preset. You can choose either 2.2 or 2.4 without affecting other picture parameters. Some games might look better at 2.2. It’s entirely up to your preference.

If you choose the XB273U’s sRGB color gamut, the only thing you can tweak is brightness because the other image controls are grayed out. The color temperature measures slightly warm, but errors are all below the visible level of 3dE. Gamma tracks almost perfectly with 2.2 with only tiny dips at 10 and 90% brightness. These errors can’t be seen by the naked eye.

Comparisons

The XB273U takes third place in the default grayscale test. 2.72dE is just below the visible threshold where one would see anything but a neutral white point. Only 80-100% brightness looks slightly warm. After an easy calibration, the error is just 0.51dE, which is as good or better than any professional screen. As you can see, all the monitors post a solid result here.

The XB273’s gamma isn’t quite as tight as the others but is still fairly linear. We chose the 2.4 preset out of visual preference. Both 2.2 and 2.4 measure pretty well, but 2.4 looked better in the games we played and when watching video content. The 4.09% deviation is about the same at either setting.

Color Gamut Accuracy

Our color gamut and volume testing use Portrait Displays’ Calman software. For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

The XB273U NVbmiiprzx is also very close to the mark in our color gamut test. Without calibration (1st chart), it has no visible errors when compared to the DCI-P3 spec. Green is slightly undersaturated, like nearly all extended color monitors. And there are tiny hue errors in magenta and yellow.

Calibration fixes these issues and adds a bit of red saturation. Though technically oversaturated for SDR content, color presentation is pleasing to the eye.

If you need an sRGB mode, Acer has you covered with an even smaller 1.54dE average error level. That qualifies it for color-critical work. Only magenta and blue are a little undersaturated in the 3rd chart above, but these errors are invisible to the naked eye.

Comparisons

The XB273U NVbmiiprzx comes out on top in our color gamut error test. All monitors are calibrated and measured against the DCI-P3 reference. Even without calibration, the Predator would measure better than two of the calibrated screens. This is excellent performance.

Performance in the gamut volume test is also quite good. 88.73% DCI-P3 coverage is a little above average among the extended color monitor’s we’ve reviewed. This group of screens includes two of the most colorful monitors available, the MAG274QRF-QD and the Viotek GFI27DBXA. But the XB273U delivers plenty of bold hues that look good in both SDR and HDR modes. With an ICC profile, you can use it for color-critical work in DC-P3 and sRGB modes.