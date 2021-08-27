Acer Predator XB273U NVbmiiprzx Review: Speedster With Accurate Colors

There are plenty of speedy 27-inch monitors in our review database to compare the XB273U NVbmiiprzx’s performance. We have Viotek’s GFI27DBXA, Asus’ ROG Strix XG27AQ, the MSI Optix MAG272CQR and MAG274QRF-QD and Acer’s XV272U KVbmiiprzx. All are IPS except the MAG272CQR, which has a VA panel.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Our tests have found no measurable difference in response time between 27-inch QHD monitors running between 165 and 180 Hz. 6ms is very quick, quick enough to negate nearly all motion blur. To see a better moving image, you’ll need to go for 240 Hz or higher. In the input lag test, the MAG274QRF-QD is the winner even though it runs at 165 Hz. The XB273U is slightly behind its stablemate, the XV272U, but only the most skilled players will be able to detect the 4ms difference. For most gamers, the XB273U is plenty fast. We never observed any hesitation when playing the most intense battle sequences.

Viewing Angles

The XB273U has some of the best off-axis image quality we’ve seen in an IPS monitor. To the sides, there was no visible color shift and brightness reduced by less than 10%. The vertical view shows a reddish-green hue and a 30% light reduction. Though you’re not that likely to share a 27-inch monitor, the XB273U is a great candidate if you must.

Screen Uniformity

Our XB273U sample showed slight hotspots in the corners of the screen. They were just visible in a black field pattern but disappeared at higher brightness levels. We could not see a problem when gaming. Dark areas of real-world content showed good shadow detail and smooth tonality. There were no visible issues with color uniformity.