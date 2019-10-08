Acer Predator XN253Q 240Hz Gaming Monitor Review: The King of Speed

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response and Lag

Viewing angles are the main reason why people choose IPS and VA over TN. But when speed is the priority, TN is still the leader. The XN253Q isn’t ideal for sharing with an obvious red/green shift visible at a 45 degree side angle. Brightness is reduced by about 30%, which isn’t too bad, and detail stays solid in the darker steps. Viewing from above is a losing proposition, as you’ll see very little detail and an obvious purple tint.

Though the XN253QX placed last in our comparison group in the black field uniformity test, its 10.49% score means we couldn’t see any glow or bleed in our sample screen. We noticed the anti-glare layer was tightly fitted to the TFT because it only took slight pressure to produce a light area. This enhances image clarity, so it’s ultimately a good thing. Playing games with lots of shadow detail was easy since we could see everything clearly.

We expect a 240 Hz monitor to refresh its screen in 5 or 6ms, and our review focus hit the better of the two. It may not seem like much, but that 1ms makes a visible difference. Even though ULMB is available, it’s completely unnecessary when playing above 120 fps; at 240 Hz, blur is barely visible.

The XN253Q also managed to match our record holder for lowest input lag, the Alienware AW2518H, at just 19ms. At that level, control response is so quick it seems to anticipate your actions. That is where the value lies in a premium 240 Hz display like this one.

