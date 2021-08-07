AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Review: The Value iGPU Gaming King

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Application Benchmarks, the TLDR

The charts above provide the geometric mean of several of our application tests (listed in the chart title), representing broader trends in lightly- and multi-threaded applications. Be sure to check our application tests below for performance in specific types of applications. To maintain consistency within our test pool, we conducted all of the tests below with a discrete graphics card handling the display output.

Application Performance Relative to Core i7-11700K Single-Threaded Multi-Threaded Core i7-11700K 8C/16T 100% 100% Ryzen 7 5800X 8C/16T 98.5% 97.8% Ryzen 7 5700G 8C/16T 94.3% 86.8% Ryzen 5 5600X 6C/12T 94.6% 76.4% Core i5-11600K 6C/12T 98.2% 78.3% Ryzen 5 5600G 90.9% 68.1% Core i5-11400 88.1% 71.4% Ryzen 7 4750G 8C/16T 81.9% 76.1% Ryzen 5 3400G 4C/8T 68.8% 33.0%

As expected, the eight-core Ryzen 7 5700G is faster than its less-expensive six-core 5600G counterpart, by roughly 27% in our aggregate measurement of threaded workloads, meaning it's better suited for CPU-heavy applications. The 5700G also holds a slight edge in single-threaded work, with a 4% lead in our cumulative measure.

The Ryzen 5 5600G benefits heavily from its Zen 3 architecture, though, so it is faster in lightly-threaded work than its predecessors, the Ryzen 7 4750G and Ryzen 5 3400G. The 4750G, however, still holds a two-core advantage, which equates to 12% more performance in threaded workloads. Conversely, the Ryzen 5 5600G is 9% faster in threaded work than its six-core graphics-less counterpart, the Ryzen 5 3600.

The six-core $259 5600G lags the $300 six-core 5600X in both single- and multi-threaded work. These performance deltas are expected, due to the differences between the multi-die and monolithic designs, including different cache allocations and thermal characteristics.

The like-priced Core i5-11600K is 8% faster in lightly-threaded and 15% faster in multi-threaded work than the 5600G, but you lose the benefits of the Vega graphics engine, so that isn't the best comparison.

Rendering Benchmarks on AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Remember, the Ryzen 5 3400G is the only APU available at retail. The chip trails its more modern counterparts by massive margins in almost all of these threaded workloads, underlining that Cezanne is a massive step forward in terms of AMD's widely available silicon.

Encoding Benchmarks on AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Our encoding tests include benchmarks that respond best to single-threaded performance, like the quintessential LAME and FLAC examples, but the SVT-AV1 and SVT-HEVC tests represent a newer class of threaded encoders.

Web Browser, Office and Productivity on AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Yet another Chrome update has broken out automated web browser benchmarks, and we're working to address that issue. That leaves us with PC Mark 10's built-in Edge test to quantify performance, but be aware that this test responds more to threading than any other type of web browser benchmark.

Compilation, Compression, AVX Performance on AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Frankly, most of these tests aren't terribly relevant to the target audience for this class of chip. They're more important for higher-end chips, but we include them for completeness. Nevertheless, the timed LLVM compilation workload, y-cruncher, and NAMD tests do a wonderful job of illustrating the architectural advances AMD has made as it progressed through the Zen+ 3400G and Zen 2 4750G to the Zen 3 APU era with Cezanne.

